Tom VanMeter Vs Nick Cannon Racist America

America is a strange place at the best of times but the recent actions of Corporates and Citizens has left me very confused.

Tom VanMeter made a couple of very offensive racist posts on Facebook, and was vilified in the media and was banned by Keeneland, basically the removed him from his ability to work.

Nick Cannon rambled on forever with a racist rant against White people, but he has not been banned from making a living. He was booted from Viacom but has several other media companies still employing the racist.

The Tom VanMeter ban is in essence a ban from the industry.

That leaves me asking the question, WTF?

How is racism against Black people in someway worse than racism against White people. Why is there a growing gap in what is acceptable from a Black man and a White man? If you are trying to solve racism this is not the way to do it!

Tom apologized for his behavior,

“Over the weekend, comments I made on a private page of a social media platform surfaced which have since come under scrutiny due to their racist nature,” VanMeter wrote in a statement to the Thoroughbred Daily News. “I will not attempt to deny that I wrote the comments, nor will I attempt to justify my actions. Certainly, I am frustrated with the current social situation in our country, however, what I wrote was unjustifiable. I was wrong and am disgusted by my actions. Contrary to what these comments might suggest, in no way do those responses represent my true feelings towards my friends and community members of color,”

Nick Cannon made no such apology, nor was he banned from making a living, in fact, he was offered prominent roles by other Black Americans as a reward for his overt racism.

This type of differentiated treatment will breed more racism and solve nothing.

This is not the 1st time we have seen this separation of responsibility. Oprah Winfrey once said that in order for the problem of racism to be solved, old white people have to die.

Oprah's solution to racism; Old white people "just have to die".



What a horribly divisive message. pic.twitter.com/NOtaft2xxf — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 8, 2018

I actually met Tom once in Keeneland very very briefly, he was a typical arrogant American success story who looked me up and down and immediately ignored me, I was introduced to him by the probably the nicest man God ever put on this earth, the Late Olin Gentry, who actually thought highly of Tom, (although I referred to him as El Chapo after our meeting) and I can say without fear of contradiction, Olin would not have approved for one second of Tom’s racist comments.

Tom has apologized, he should be fined by way of a donation to help underprivileged Black communities, and serve a period of suspension.

If the ban is to remain Keeneland should impose the same ban on all racists including Nick Cannon et al.

In America right now with Cities being burned, Black men being killed by Police taking sides is not a really helping, emotions are running high and many people are saying things they do not mean or believe in, Tom, Nick and Keeneland are all guilty of doing that, it is not the path to a united America.