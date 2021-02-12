Today is Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

#Lincoln #birthday

“There is power in never giving up”— Paul Ebeling

Abraham Lincoln lost 8 elections before becoming the 16th President of the United States.

You can find the full record of his life in several historical sources, below are some of Lincoln’s notable defeats, as follows:

In 1832, he ran for a seat in the Illinois State Legislature and lost. Two yrs later, he won and was re-elected 3X.

In 1838, he aspired to become speaker of the state legislature and lost.

In 1840, he sought to become an elector in the Electoral College and lost.

In 1843, he ran for the House of Representatives and lost. When he ran again in 1846, he won.

In 1854, he ran for the US Senate and lost.

In 1856, he sought the vice-presidential nomination at this party’s national convention and got fewer than 100 votes.

In 1858, he ran for the US Senate again and lost again.

Finally, he ran for President in Y 1860, and things turned out far differently for him and for the nation. The rest is history.

Abraham Lincoln kept loyal to his ideals, his beliefs, and his vision for America.

The lesson: never stop defending your core beliefs, our American traditions, and our ways of life, no matter the circumstances just as Lincoln did.

Abe Lincoln’s story strengthens our resolve to stay true to our principles despite whatever obstacles come our way. I trust his story inspires you to do the same.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!