Tipco Asphalt (TASCO.BK) High Quality Dividend Stock

Tipco Asphalt

Ticker: TASCO.BK

Price: THB26.25

Business Summary

Tipco Asphalt Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of asphalt and petroleum products.

The asphalt products are used in road construction, maintenance and paving industries.

The products are divided into 2 types: asphalt products for road applications including asphalt cement, cutback asphalt, asphalt emulsion, modified asphalt emulsion and premium grade asphalt, and special products, such as Tipco premix, Tipco joint sealer, Tipco joint primer, jet fuel resistant joint sealant and binder for tropical bridge jointing system.

The Company delivers its products by its own ocean-going vessels and asphalt carrying trucks. The Company also operates a refinery in Kemaman, Malyasia through its subsidiary, namely Kemaman Bitumen Company Sdn. Bhd.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

Note: this chart shows extraordinary price action to the upside.

The projected upper bound is: 28.28.

The projected lower bound is: 24.53.

The projected closing price is: 26.41.

Candlesticks

During the past 10 bars, there have been 3 white candles and 5 black candles for a net of 2 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 21 white candles and 24 black candles for a net of 3 black candles.

A gravestone doji occurred. This often signifies a top (the longer the upper shadow, the more bearish the signal).

A long upper shadow occurred. This is typically a bearish signal (particularly when it occurs near a high price level, at resistance level, or when the security is overbought).

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 16.6667. This is an oversold reading. However, a signal is not generated until the Oscillator crosses above 20 The last signal was a sell 12 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 58.24. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 6 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 32. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 3 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

TIPCO ASPHALT closed down -0.500 at 26.250. Volume was 65% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 21% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 26.250 27.000 26.250 26.250 5,901,900

Technical Outlook Short Term: Oversold Intermediate Term: Bullish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period

Close: 26.40 23.73 21.14

Volatility: 54 51 56

Volume: 10,134,242 21,006,520 12,810,799

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

TIPCO ASPHALT is currently 24.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an upward trend. Volatility is relatively normal as compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods.

Our volume indicators reflect moderate flows of volume into TASCO.BK (mildly bullish). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bullish on TASCO.BK and have had this outlook for the last 69 periods. our momentum oscillator has set a new 14-period low while the security price has not. This is a bearish divergence.