Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

 Chinese shares closed flat Thursday as better-than-expected bank lending data countered a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove some Chinese companies including SMIC and Hikvision from its listings.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,940.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,373.28.

Japan shares settled lowe Thursday as the Brexit impasse and political wrangling over US stimulus weighed on investor sentiment globally.

Australian shares snapped a 7-day rally Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the Red, as a fall in global equities overnight coupled with geopolitical tensions with China weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,683.1, after adding nearly 5% in the last 7 sessions. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% following 3 straight sessions of gainers.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:35am EST155.23-0.32-0.21%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST324.63-2.34-0.72%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,563.31-5.58-0.36%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,756.24-61.70-0.23%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,410.59-92.25-0.35%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:02am EST6,917.10-48.30-0.69%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,746.46-9.01-0.33%
.SETISET Composite Index9 Dec 20201,482.67+3.75+0.25%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,933.70-10.71-0.18%
.PSIPSE Composite Index9 Dec 20207,154.43+51.77+0.73%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,373.28+1.31+0.04%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:59am EST45,959.88-143.62-0.31%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI9 Dec 20201,654.39+7.86+0.48%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index9 Dec 2020274.16-2.57-0.93%

