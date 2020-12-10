Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Chinese shares closed flat Thursday as better-than-expected bank lending data countered a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove some Chinese companies including SMIC and Hikvision from its listings.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,940.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,373.28.

Japan shares settled lowe Thursday as the Brexit impasse and political wrangling over US stimulus weighed on investor sentiment globally.

Australian shares snapped a 7-day rally Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the Red, as a fall in global equities overnight coupled with geopolitical tensions with China weighed on sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,683.1, after adding nearly 5% in the last 7 sessions. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% following 3 straight sessions of gainers.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 10 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:35am EST 155.23 -0.32 -0.21% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 324.63 -2.34 -0.72% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,563.31 -5.58 -0.36% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,756.24 -61.70 -0.23% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,410.59 -92.25 -0.35% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:02am EST 6,917.10 -48.30 -0.69% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,746.46 -9.01 -0.33% .SETI SET Composite Index 9 Dec 2020 1,482.67 +3.75 +0.25% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,933.70 -10.71 -0.18% .PSI PSE Composite Index 9 Dec 2020 7,154.43 +51.77 +0.73% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,373.28 +1.31 +0.04% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:59am EST 45,959.88 -143.62 -0.31% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 9 Dec 2020 1,654.39 +7.86 +0.48% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 9 Dec 2020 274.16 -2.57 -0.93%

