Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Chinese shares closed flat Thursday as better-than-expected bank lending data countered a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices to remove some Chinese companies including SMIC and Hikvision from its listings.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,940.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 3,373.28.
Japan shares settled lowe Thursday as the Brexit impasse and political wrangling over US stimulus weighed on investor sentiment globally.
Australian shares snapped a 7-day rally Thursday, with all major sectors trading in the Red, as a fall in global equities overnight coupled with geopolitical tensions with China weighed on sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,683.1, after adding nearly 5% in the last 7 sessions. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% following 3 straight sessions of gainers.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 10 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:35am EST
|155.23
|-0.32
|-0.21%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|324.63
|-2.34
|-0.72%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:29am EST
|1,563.31
|-5.58
|-0.36%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,756.24
|-61.70
|-0.23%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,410.59
|-92.25
|-0.35%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:02am EST
|6,917.10
|-48.30
|-0.69%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,746.46
|-9.01
|-0.33%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|9 Dec 2020
|1,482.67
|+3.75
|+0.25%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,933.70
|-10.71
|-0.18%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|9 Dec 2020
|7,154.43
|+51.77
|+0.73%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,373.28
|+1.31
|+0.04%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:59am EST
|45,959.88
|-143.62
|-0.31%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|9 Dec 2020
|1,654.39
|+7.86
|+0.48%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|9 Dec 2020
|274.16
|-2.57
|-0.93%
