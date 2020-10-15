Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares closed higher Thursday, lifted by energy and mining stocks, as investors bet on a steady recovery after the reserve bank hinted at additional monetary easing to support the China Virus-damaged economy

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO finished 0.5% higher at 6,210.30, following a 0.3% decline Wednesday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.5% lower 2 12,486.73, capping an 11-session winning streak.

Japanese stocks fell Thursday as fading hopes for a new round of US fiscal stimulus, a return of China virus lockdowns in Europe and worries about US-China tensions hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei index ended 0.51% lower to 23,507.23, the broader Topix fell 0.74% to 1,631.79.

China shares ended lower Thursday, erasing earlier gains after data showing falling factory gate prices and weak consumer inflation in September underscored persistent challenges facing the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 chaos.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.26% to 3,332.18. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.17%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:42am EDT 143.13 -1.04 -0.72% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 312.53 -8.21 -2.56% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:39am EDT 1,345.27 -29.02 -2.11% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,507.23 -119.50 -0.51% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,158.54 -508.55 -2.06% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:55am EDT 6,414.20 +26.80 +0.42% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,361.21 -19.27 -0.81% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:51am EDT 1,242.96 -21.03 -1.66% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,105.15 -70.95 -1.37% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,938.33 +13.03 +0.22% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,332.18 -8.60 -0.26% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:55am EDT 39,688.05 -1,106.69 -2.71% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,513.95 -9.30 -0.61% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 14 Oct 2020 259.79 +3.41 +1.33%

