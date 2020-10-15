Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Thursday's World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher Thursday, lifted by energy and mining stocks, as investors bet on a steady recovery after the reserve bank hinted at additional monetary easing to support the China Virus-damaged economy

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO finished 0.5% higher at 6,210.30, following a 0.3% decline Wednesday.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.5% lower 2 12,486.73, capping an 11-session winning streak.

Japanese stocks fell Thursday as fading hopes for a new round of US fiscal stimulus, a return of China virus lockdowns in Europe and worries about US-China tensions hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei index ended 0.51% lower to 23,507.23, the broader Topix fell 0.74% to 1,631.79.

China shares ended lower Thursday, erasing earlier gains after data showing falling factory gate prices and weak consumer inflation in September underscored persistent challenges facing the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 chaos.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.26% to 3,332.18. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.17%. 

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 15 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:42am EDT143.13-1.04-0.72%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT312.53-8.21-2.56%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:39am EDT1,345.27-29.02-2.11%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,507.23-119.50-0.51%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,158.54-508.55-2.06%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:55am EDT6,414.20+26.80+0.42%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,361.21-19.27-0.81%
.SETISET Composite Index5:51am EDT1,242.96-21.03-1.66%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,105.15-70.95-1.37%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,938.33+13.03+0.22%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,332.18-8.60-0.26%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:55am EDT39,688.05-1,106.69-2.71%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,513.95-9.30-0.61%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index14 Oct 2020259.79+3.41+1.33%

