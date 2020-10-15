Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares closed higher Thursday, lifted by energy and mining stocks, as investors bet on a steady recovery after the reserve bank hinted at additional monetary easing to support the China Virus-damaged economy
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO finished 0.5% higher at 6,210.30, following a 0.3% decline Wednesday.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.5% lower 2 12,486.73, capping an 11-session winning streak.
Japanese stocks fell Thursday as fading hopes for a new round of US fiscal stimulus, a return of China virus lockdowns in Europe and worries about US-China tensions hurt sentiment.
The Nikkei index ended 0.51% lower to 23,507.23, the broader Topix fell 0.74% to 1,631.79.
China shares ended lower Thursday, erasing earlier gains after data showing falling factory gate prices and weak consumer inflation in September underscored persistent challenges facing the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 chaos.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.26% to 3,332.18. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.17%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 15 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:42am EDT
|143.13
|-1.04
|-0.72%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|312.53
|-8.21
|-2.56%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:39am EDT
|1,345.27
|-29.02
|-2.11%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,507.23
|-119.50
|-0.51%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,158.54
|-508.55
|-2.06%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:55am EDT
|6,414.20
|+26.80
|+0.42%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,361.21
|-19.27
|-0.81%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:51am EDT
|1,242.96
|-21.03
|-1.66%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,105.15
|-70.95
|-1.37%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,938.33
|+13.03
|+0.22%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,332.18
|-8.60
|-0.26%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:55am EDT
|39,688.05
|-1,106.69
|-2.71%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,513.95
|-9.30
|-0.61%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|14 Oct 2020
|259.79
|+3.41
|+1.33%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - October 15, 2020
- Coronavirus Relief Deal Not Likely Before Election - October 15, 2020
- White House Advisor Dr. Birx Says Nothing from the CDC Can Be Trusted - October 15, 2020