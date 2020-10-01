Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
A hardware failure shut down trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday in the worst outage ever suffered by the world’s 3rd-largest stock market, which said it aimed to reopen Friday.
Australian shares closed higher Thursday, rebounding from a more than 2% drop in the prior session, boosted by stimulus talks and hopes of further easing in coronavirus restrictions in the country.
The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1% to finish at 5,872.9, snapping a 3-day streak of losses. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 11,812.73
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 1 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|6:12am EDT
|142.51
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|301.10
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:53am EDT
|1,333.51
|+16.98
|+1.29%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,185.12
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|30 Sep 2020
|23,459.05
|+183.52
|+0.79%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:55am EDT
|6,069.40
|+60.10
|+1.00%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|29 Sep 2020
|2,327.89
|+19.81
|+0.86%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:44am EDT
|1,247.59
|+10.55
|+0.85%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,970.09
|+100.06
|+2.05%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,944.87
|+80.64
|+1.38%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Sep 2020
|3,218.05
|-6.31
|-0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:08am EDT
|38,697.05
|+629.12
|+1.65%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,496.77
|-8.05
|-0.53%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|30 Sep 2020
|251.11
|+2.45
|+0.99%
