Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

A hardware failure shut down trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday in the worst outage ever suffered by the world’s 3rd-largest stock market, which said it aimed to reopen Friday.

Australian shares closed higher Thursday, rebounding from a more than 2% drop in the prior session, boosted by stimulus talks and hopes of further easing in coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1% to finish at 5,872.9, snapping a 3-day streak of losses. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 11,812.73

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 6:12am EDT 142.51 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 301.10 +0.00 +0.00% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:53am EDT 1,333.51 +16.98 +1.29% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,185.12 +0.00 +0.00% .HSI Hang Seng Index 30 Sep 2020 23,459.05 +183.52 +0.79% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:55am EDT 6,069.40 +60.10 +1.00% .KS11 KOSPI Index 29 Sep 2020 2,327.89 +19.81 +0.86% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:44am EDT 1,247.59 +10.55 +0.85% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,970.09 +100.06 +2.05% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,944.87 +80.64 +1.38% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 30 Sep 2020 3,218.05 -6.31 -0.20% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:08am EDT 38,697.05 +629.12 +1.65% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,496.77 -8.05 -0.53% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 30 Sep 2020 251.11 +2.45 +0.99%

