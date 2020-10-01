Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

A hardware failure shut down trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday in the worst outage ever suffered by the world’s 3rd-largest stock market, which said it aimed to reopen Friday.

Australian shares closed higher Thursday, rebounding from a more than 2% drop in the prior session, boosted by stimulus talks and hopes of further easing in coronavirus restrictions in the country.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 1% to finish at 5,872.9, snapping a 3-day streak of losses. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.6% higher at 11,812.73

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 1 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index6:12am EDT142.51+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT301.10+0.00+0.00%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:53am EDT1,333.51+16.98+1.29%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,185.12+0.00+0.00%
.HSIHang Seng Index30 Sep 202023,459.05+183.52+0.79%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:55am EDT6,069.40+60.10+1.00%
.KS11KOSPI Index29 Sep 20202,327.89+19.81+0.86%
.SETISET Composite Index5:44am EDT1,247.59+10.55+0.85%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,970.09+100.06+2.05%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,944.87+80.64+1.38%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Sep 20203,218.05-6.31-0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:08am EDT38,697.05+629.12+1.65%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,496.77-8.05-0.53%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index30 Sep 2020251.11+2.45+0.99%

