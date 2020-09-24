Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Stock markets across Asia’s emerging economies fell Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the developed world hammered investors’ risk appetite, driving capital into USD and other safe-havens.

Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, as fresh economic data from the United States cast doubts about a global recovery.

The benchmark ASX 200 index closed 0.8% lower to 5,875.9. In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1% lower.

Japanese shares saw broad selling pressure in global stocks Thursday following worries about their high valuation, resurgent coronavirus infections and the notion of a slowdown in budding economic recoveries worldwide.

Nikkei share average lost 1.11% to 23,087.82, falling below Key support from its 25-Day MA at 23,217. The broader Topix lost 1.08% to 1,626.44.

China shares ended lower Thursday, after falling the most in more than 2 wks on renewed concerns over a coronavirus-led slowdown in global economic recovery.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.72% to 3,223.18, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.92%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:41am EDT 142.64 -1.51 -1.05% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:42am EDT 298.95 -6.19 -2.03% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:52am EDT 1,258.69 -35.55 -2.75% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,087.82 -258.67 -1.11% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 23,311.07 -431.44 -1.82% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:17am EDT 6,056.50 -54.80 -0.90% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,272.70 -60.54 -2.59% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:47am EDT 1,247.46 -16.55 -1.31% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 4,842.76 -75.20 -1.53% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,845.80 -46.92 -0.80% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,223.18 -56.53 -1.72% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:08am EDT 36,553.60 -1,114.82 -2.96% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,500.80 +4.32 +0.29% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 23 Sep 2020 244.24 -1.30 -0.53%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!