Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Stock markets across Asia’s emerging economies fell Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the developed world hammered investors’ risk appetite, driving capital into USD and other safe-havens.
Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, as fresh economic data from the United States cast doubts about a global recovery.
The benchmark ASX 200 index closed 0.8% lower to 5,875.9. In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1% lower.
Japanese shares saw broad selling pressure in global stocks Thursday following worries about their high valuation, resurgent coronavirus infections and the notion of a slowdown in budding economic recoveries worldwide.
Nikkei share average lost 1.11% to 23,087.82, falling below Key support from its 25-Day MA at 23,217. The broader Topix lost 1.08% to 1,626.44.
China shares ended lower Thursday, after falling the most in more than 2 wks on renewed concerns over a coronavirus-led slowdown in global economic recovery.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.72% to 3,223.18, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.92%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 24 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:41am EDT
|142.64
|-1.51
|-1.05%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:42am EDT
|298.95
|-6.19
|-2.03%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:52am EDT
|1,258.69
|-35.55
|-2.75%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,087.82
|-258.67
|-1.11%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|23,311.07
|-431.44
|-1.82%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:17am EDT
|6,056.50
|-54.80
|-0.90%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,272.70
|-60.54
|-2.59%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:47am EDT
|1,247.46
|-16.55
|-1.31%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|4,842.76
|-75.20
|-1.53%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,845.80
|-46.92
|-0.80%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,223.18
|-56.53
|-1.72%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:08am EDT
|36,553.60
|-1,114.82
|-2.96%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,500.80
|+4.32
|+0.29%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|23 Sep 2020
|244.24
|-1.30
|-0.53%
