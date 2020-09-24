Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Stock markets across Asia’s emerging economies fell Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus cases in the developed world hammered investors’ risk appetite, driving capital into USD and other safe-havens.

Australian shares closed nearly 1% lower Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street, as fresh economic data from the United States cast doubts about a global recovery.

The benchmark ASX 200 index closed 0.8% lower to 5,875.9. In New Zealand, the benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1% lower.

Japanese shares saw broad selling pressure in global stocks Thursday following worries about their high valuation, resurgent coronavirus infections and the notion of a slowdown in budding economic recoveries worldwide.

Nikkei share average lost 1.11% to 23,087.82, falling below Key support from its 25-Day MA at 23,217. The broader Topix lost 1.08% to 1,626.44.

China shares ended lower Thursday, after falling the most in more than 2 wks on renewed concerns over a coronavirus-led slowdown in global economic recovery.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.72% to 3,223.18, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.92%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 24 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:41am EDT142.64-1.51-1.05%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:42am EDT298.95-6.19-2.03%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:52am EDT1,258.69-35.55-2.75%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,087.82-258.67-1.11%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT23,311.07-431.44-1.82%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:17am EDT6,056.50-54.80-0.90%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,272.70-60.54-2.59%
.SETISET Composite Index5:47am EDT1,247.46-16.55-1.31%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT4,842.76-75.20-1.53%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,845.80-46.92-0.80%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,223.18-56.53-1.72%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:08am EDT36,553.60-1,114.82-2.96%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,500.80+4.32+0.29%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index23 Sep 2020244.24-1.30-0.53%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific