Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Japanese stocks fell Thursday, pushed lower by major exporters after the Fed’s dovish tone drove JPA to a 7-wk high Vs USD.
The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.68% to 23,316.75 by 0159 GMT. The broader Topix fell 0.47% to 1,636.65.
China shares ended weaker Thursday, with healthcare and consumer firms leading the losses amid sell-off pressure after a wave of new listings, while weakness in hog-farming companies dragged agricultural stocks lower.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,270.44, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.53% to 4,632.71.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 17 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:39am EDT
|143.70
|-0.52
|-0.36%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:10am EDT
|311.04
|-3.95
|-1.25%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|4:10am EDT
|1,346.93
|-6.71
|-0.50%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,319.37
|-156.16
|-0.67%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,340.85
|-384.78
|-1.56%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:59am EDT
|6,069.20
|-77.70
|-1.26%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|2:32am EDT
|2,406.17
|-29.75
|-1.22%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:26am EDT
|1,287.20
|-6.28
|-0.49%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,038.40
|-20.08
|-0.40%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,943.52
|-3.10
|-0.05%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,270.44
|-13.49
|-0.41%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|4:26am EDT
|39,068.23
|-234.62
|-0.60%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4:26am EDT
|1,512.55
|-18.73
|-1.22%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|15 Sep 2020
|237.39
|+0.16
|+0.07%
