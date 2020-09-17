Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Japanese stocks fell Thursday, pushed lower by major exporters after the Fed’s dovish tone drove JPA to a 7-wk high Vs USD.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.68% to 23,316.75 by 0159 GMT. The broader Topix fell 0.47% to 1,636.65.

China shares ended weaker Thursday, with healthcare and consumer firms leading the losses amid sell-off pressure after a wave of new listings, while weakness in hog-farming companies dragged agricultural stocks lower.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,270.44, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.53% to 4,632.71.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:39am EDT143.70-0.52-0.36%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:10am EDT311.04-3.95-1.25%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:10am EDT1,346.93-6.71-0.50%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,319.37-156.16-0.67%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,340.85-384.78-1.56%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:59am EDT6,069.20-77.70-1.26%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:32am EDT2,406.17-29.75-1.22%
.SETISET Composite Index4:26am EDT1,287.20-6.28-0.49%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,038.40-20.08-0.40%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,943.52-3.10-0.05%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,270.44-13.49-0.41%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex4:26am EDT39,068.23-234.62-0.60%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:26am EDT1,512.55-18.73-1.22%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index15 Sep 2020237.39+0.16+0.07%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  2. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific