Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Japanese stocks fell Thursday, pushed lower by major exporters after the Fed’s dovish tone drove JPA to a 7-wk high Vs USD.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.68% to 23,316.75 by 0159 GMT. The broader Topix fell 0.47% to 1,636.65.

China shares ended weaker Thursday, with healthcare and consumer firms leading the losses amid sell-off pressure after a wave of new listings, while weakness in hog-farming companies dragged agricultural stocks lower.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% to 3,270.44, while the blue-chip CSI300 index lost 0.53% to 4,632.71.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 September 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:39am EDT 143.70 -0.52 -0.36% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:10am EDT 311.04 -3.95 -1.25% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:10am EDT 1,346.93 -6.71 -0.50% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,319.37 -156.16 -0.67% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,340.85 -384.78 -1.56% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:59am EDT 6,069.20 -77.70 -1.26% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:32am EDT 2,406.17 -29.75 -1.22% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:26am EDT 1,287.20 -6.28 -0.49% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,038.40 -20.08 -0.40% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,943.52 -3.10 -0.05% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,270.44 -13.49 -0.41% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 4:26am EDT 39,068.23 -234.62 -0.60% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:26am EDT 1,512.55 -18.73 -1.22% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 15 Sep 2020 237.39 +0.16 +0.07%

