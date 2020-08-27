Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australia shares rise ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole speech
Investors are now looking for hints from Fed’s Powell’s speech, due at 1310 GMT, that the central bank might tweak its policy framework to help push up inflation.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% at 6,126.20, marking a 3rd session of gainers in 4.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 12,053.43 before bourse operator NZX Ltd halted trading on the stock exchange for the day following cyberattacks over the last 2 days.
Japanese shares fell Thursday, the Nikkei 225 Index was down 0.39% to 23,200.07 by 0203 GMT, the broader Topix index fell 0.44% to 1,617.20.
Chinese shares rose Thursday, boosted by tech shares, as data showed faster growth at industrial firms in July in a sign of a firming economic recovery from the coronavirus chaos slump.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.29% at 3,339.40. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.24%.
Technology firms resumed a rally driven by reforms implemented this week on China’s tech-heavy ChiNext board. The ChiNext index, which is up 2.4% for the week, gained 1.94% Thursday and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.85%. Shenzhen’s main index added 0.83%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.77% to 10,220.96 and the Hang Seng Index was down 0.63% to 25,331.80
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 27 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|141.77
|-0.72
|-0.51%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:39am EDT
|321.23
|+0.76
|+0.24%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:08am EDT
|1,341.07
|+2.01
|+0.15%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,208.86
|-82.00
|-0.35%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|25,281.15
|-210.64
|-0.83%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:03am EDT
|6,310.60
|+16.10
|+0.26%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,344.45
|-24.87
|-1.05%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:48am EDT
|1,326.81
|+4.26
|+0.32%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,371.47
|+31.14
|+0.58%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,921.55
|-9.78
|-0.16%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,350.11
|+20.37
|+0.61%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:24am EDT
|39,113.47
|+39.55
|+0.10%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,554.78
|+5.20
|+0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|26 Aug 2020
|233.12
|+1.14
|+0.49%
