Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australia shares rise ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

Investors are now looking for hints from Fed’s Powell’s speech, due at 1310 GMT, that the central bank might tweak its policy framework to help push up inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% at 6,126.20, marking a 3rd session of gainers in 4.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 12,053.43 before bourse operator NZX Ltd halted trading on the stock exchange for the day following cyberattacks over the last 2 days.

Japanese shares fell Thursday, the Nikkei 225 Index was down 0.39% to 23,200.07 by 0203 GMT, the broader Topix index fell 0.44% to 1,617.20.

Chinese shares rose Thursday, boosted by tech shares, as data showed faster growth at industrial firms in July in a sign of a firming economic recovery from the coronavirus chaos slump.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.29% at 3,339.40. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.24%.

Technology firms resumed a rally driven by reforms implemented this week on China’s tech-heavy ChiNext board. The ChiNext index, which is up 2.4% for the week, gained 1.94% Thursday and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.85%​. Shenzhen’s main index added 0.83%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.77% to 10,220.96 and the Hang Seng Index was down 0.63% to 25,331.80

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT141.77-0.72-0.51%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:39am EDT321.23+0.76+0.24%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:08am EDT1,341.07+2.01+0.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,208.86-82.00-0.35%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,281.15-210.64-0.83%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:03am EDT6,310.60+16.10+0.26%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,344.45-24.87-1.05%
.SETISET Composite Index5:48am EDT1,326.81+4.26+0.32%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,371.47+31.14+0.58%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,921.55-9.78-0.16%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,350.11+20.37+0.61%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:24am EDT39,113.47+39.55+0.10%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,554.78+5.20+0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index26 Aug 2020233.12+1.14+0.49%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Thursday’s World Markets: Asia and Oceania
  2. Tuesday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  3. Friday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific
  4. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific