Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australia shares rise ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

Investors are now looking for hints from Fed’s Powell’s speech, due at 1310 GMT, that the central bank might tweak its policy framework to help push up inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.2% at 6,126.20, marking a 3rd session of gainers in 4.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2% at 12,053.43 before bourse operator NZX Ltd halted trading on the stock exchange for the day following cyberattacks over the last 2 days.

Japanese shares fell Thursday, the Nikkei 225 Index was down 0.39% to 23,200.07 by 0203 GMT, the broader Topix index fell 0.44% to 1,617.20.

Chinese shares rose Thursday, boosted by tech shares, as data showed faster growth at industrial firms in July in a sign of a firming economic recovery from the coronavirus chaos slump.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.29% at 3,339.40. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.24%.

Technology firms resumed a rally driven by reforms implemented this week on China’s tech-heavy ChiNext board. The ChiNext index, which is up 2.4% for the week, gained 1.94% Thursday and Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.85%​. Shenzhen’s main index added 0.83%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.77% to 10,220.96 and the Hang Seng Index was down 0.63% to 25,331.80

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 27 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 141.77 -0.72 -0.51% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:39am EDT 321.23 +0.76 +0.24% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:08am EDT 1,341.07 +2.01 +0.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,208.86 -82.00 -0.35% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,281.15 -210.64 -0.83% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:03am EDT 6,310.60 +16.10 +0.26% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,344.45 -24.87 -1.05% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:48am EDT 1,326.81 +4.26 +0.32% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,371.47 +31.14 +0.58% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,921.55 -9.78 -0.16% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,350.11 +20.37 +0.61% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:24am EDT 39,113.47 +39.55 +0.10% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,554.78 +5.20 +0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 26 Aug 2020 233.12 +1.14 +0.49%

