Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares finished lower Thursday as appetite for risky assets faded on fears that the country’s relationship with China could further sour following a report that the government would block a Chinese buyout offer of a local dairy firm.
The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8% to 6,120.00 at the close. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 11,662.2.
Japanese shares fell Thursday: The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.7% to 22,948.86 by the midday break, with 73 advancers on the index Vs 146 decliners. The broader Topix lost 0.5% to 1,605.67
Stocks in China fell for a 2nd session running Thursday after the country kept a Key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus.
At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% to 3,371.48 pts. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the Real Estate index down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index down almost 1%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1% to 24,662.71. The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index lost 1.5%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 20 Aug 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|140.26
|-1.24
|-0.88%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:59am EDT
|310.98
|-2.96
|-0.94%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:08am EDT
|1,310.59
|-5.36
|-0.41%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,880.62
|-229.99
|-1.00%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,791.39
|-387.52
|-1.54%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:26am EDT
|6,271.70
|-42.40
|-0.67%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,274.22
|-86.32
|-3.66%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:26am EDT
|1,296.75
|-11.92
|-0.91%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|19 Aug 2020
|5,272.81
|-22.36
|-0.42%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,005.40
|-36.72
|-0.61%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,363.90
|-44.23
|-1.30%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|5:26am EDT
|38,272.42
|-342.37
|-0.89%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|19 Aug 2020
|1,575.38
|-2.47
|-0.16%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|18 Aug 2020
|223.12
|+5.83
|+2.68%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 4.0? Food for the Open Road - August 20, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - August 20, 2020
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - August 20, 2020