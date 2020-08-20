Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares finished lower Thursday as appetite for risky assets faded on fears that the country’s relationship with China could further sour following a report that the government would block a Chinese buyout offer of a local dairy firm.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8% to 6,120.00 at the close. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 11,662.2.

 Japanese shares fell Thursday: The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.7% to 22,948.86 by the midday break, with 73 advancers on the index Vs 146 decliners. The broader Topix lost 0.5% to 1,605.67

Stocks in China fell for a 2nd session running Thursday after the country kept a Key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% to 3,371.48 pts. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the Real Estate index down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index down almost 1%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1% to 24,662.71. The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index lost 1.5%​.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 Aug 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT140.26-1.24-0.88%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:59am EDT310.98-2.96-0.94%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:08am EDT1,310.59-5.36-0.41%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,880.62-229.99-1.00%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,791.39-387.52-1.54%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:26am EDT6,271.70-42.40-0.67%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,274.22-86.32-3.66%
.SETISET Composite Index5:26am EDT1,296.75-11.92-0.91%
.JKSEJakarta Composite19 Aug 20205,272.81-22.36-0.42%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,005.40-36.72-0.61%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,363.90-44.23-1.30%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:26am EDT38,272.42-342.37-0.89%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI19 Aug 20201,575.38-2.47-0.16%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index18 Aug 2020223.12+5.83+2.68%

