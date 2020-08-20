Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares finished lower Thursday as appetite for risky assets faded on fears that the country’s relationship with China could further sour following a report that the government would block a Chinese buyout offer of a local dairy firm.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 0.8% to 6,120.00 at the close. New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 11,662.2.

Japanese shares fell Thursday: The benchmark Nikkei share average fell 0.7% to 22,948.86 by the midday break, with 73 advancers on the index Vs 146 decliners. The broader Topix lost 0.5% to 1,605.67

Stocks in China fell for a 2nd session running Thursday after the country kept a Key interest rate steady, compounding expectations that Beijing will limit further stimulus.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% to 3,371.48 pts. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.3%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 1.4%, the Real Estate index down 0.6% and the healthcare sub-index down almost 1%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2% while the Hang Seng Index was down 2.1% to 24,662.71. The smaller Shenzhen index and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index both fell 1.1%, while Shanghai’s tech-focused STAR50 index lost 1.5%​.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 20 Aug 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 140.26 -1.24 -0.88% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:59am EDT 310.98 -2.96 -0.94% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:08am EDT 1,310.59 -5.36 -0.41% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,880.62 -229.99 -1.00% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,791.39 -387.52 -1.54% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:26am EDT 6,271.70 -42.40 -0.67% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,274.22 -86.32 -3.66% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:26am EDT 1,296.75 -11.92 -0.91% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 19 Aug 2020 5,272.81 -22.36 -0.42% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,005.40 -36.72 -0.61% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,363.90 -44.23 -1.30% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:26am EDT 38,272.42 -342.37 -0.89% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 19 Aug 2020 1,575.38 -2.47 -0.16% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 18 Aug 2020 223.12 +5.83 +2.68%

