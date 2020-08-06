Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan #Thailand
Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.43%.
China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended higher for a 5th session running Thursday, as a rally in financial and materials stocks offset worries about rising US-China tensions that earlier weighed on the index.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26% at 3,386.46.
Australian shares finished higher Thursday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street, as mining and energy stocks rallied on the back of higher commodity and Crude Oil prices.
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.68% at 6,042.2 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed flat to unchanged.
Japanese shares fell Thursday as investors stayed away from risky bets
The Nikkei index ended down 0.43% to 22,418.15, with tech and consumer staples companies falling most. The broader Topix fell 0.31% to 1,549.88.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 6 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|135.92
|-0.41
|-0.30%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:46am EDT
|315.64
|-0.79
|-0.25%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|5:45am EDT
|1,280.70
|+11.45
|+0.90%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,418.15
|-96.70
|-0.43%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,930.58
|-171.96
|-0.69%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|3:14am EDT
|6,180.30
|+44.40
|+0.72%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,342.61
|+30.75
|+1.33%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:50am EDT
|1,333.22
|-4.13
|-0.31%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,178.27
|+51.22
|+1.00%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,902.58
|+69.00
|+1.18%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,386.46
|+8.90
|+0.26%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:02am EDT
|38,025.45
|+362.12
|+0.96%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,588.57
|+20.44
|+1.30%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|5 Aug 2020
|210.36
|-1.02
|-0.48%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
,
Paul Ebeling
