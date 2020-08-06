Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan #Thailand

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.43%.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended higher for a 5th session running Thursday, as a rally in financial and materials stocks offset worries about rising US-China tensions that earlier weighed on the index.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26% at 3,386.46.

Australian shares finished higher Thursday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street, as mining and energy stocks rallied on the back of higher commodity and Crude Oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.68% at 6,042.2 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed flat to unchanged.

Japanese shares fell Thursday as investors stayed away from risky bets

The Nikkei index ended down 0.43% to 22,418.15, with tech and consumer staples companies falling most. The broader Topix fell 0.31% to 1,549.88.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT135.92-0.41-0.30%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:46am EDT315.64-0.79-0.25%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index5:45am EDT1,280.70+11.45+0.90%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,418.15-96.70-0.43%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,930.58-171.96-0.69%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:14am EDT6,180.30+44.40+0.72%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,342.61+30.75+1.33%
.SETISET Composite Index5:50am EDT1,333.22-4.13-0.31%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,178.27+51.22+1.00%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,902.58+69.00+1.18%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,386.46+8.90+0.26%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:02am EDT38,025.45+362.12+0.96%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,588.57+20.44+1.30%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index5 Aug 2020210.36-1.02-0.48%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

,

  , , , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Wednesday’s World Markets: Asia and Oceania