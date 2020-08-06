Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan #Thailand

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia sans-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed down 0.43%.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended higher for a 5th session running Thursday, as a rally in financial and materials stocks offset worries about rising US-China tensions that earlier weighed on the index.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26% at 3,386.46.

Australian shares finished higher Thursday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street, as mining and energy stocks rallied on the back of higher commodity and Crude Oil prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.68% at 6,042.2 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed flat to unchanged.

Japanese shares fell Thursday as investors stayed away from risky bets

The Nikkei index ended down 0.43% to 22,418.15, with tech and consumer staples companies falling most. The broader Topix fell 0.31% to 1,549.88.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 6 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 135.92 -0.41 -0.30% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:46am EDT 315.64 -0.79 -0.25% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 5:45am EDT 1,280.70 +11.45 +0.90% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,418.15 -96.70 -0.43% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,930.58 -171.96 -0.69% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:14am EDT 6,180.30 +44.40 +0.72% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,342.61 +30.75 +1.33% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:50am EDT 1,333.22 -4.13 -0.31% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,178.27 +51.22 +1.00% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,902.58 +69.00 +1.18% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,386.46 +8.90 +0.26% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:02am EDT 38,025.45 +362.12 +0.96% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,588.57 +20.44 +1.30% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 5 Aug 2020 210.36 -1.02 -0.48%

,