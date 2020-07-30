Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #stock #markets

China shares finished lower Thursday, with tech and resources shares leading the declines, as some investors booked profits following the market’s strong finish in the prior session.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.5% to 4,656.15 and the Shanghai Composite Index 0.2% to 3,286.82.

Australian shares finished higher Thursday as investors cheered the Fed’s assertion it would use its “full range of tools” to support the C-19 coronavirus stricken US economy, with added lift from tech stocks ahead of a batch of Key US earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.74% higher at 6,051.1. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% at 11,692.02.

Japan’s stock benchmark Nikkei traded steady Thursday after 4 straight sessions of decliners, as the Fed kept interest rates at ultra-low levels and investors cheered a number of upbeat earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei average moveded higher 0.05% at 22,408.29 by the midday break, while the broader Topix slipped 0.21% to 1,545.79.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 134.84 -0.87 -0.64% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:45am EDT 306.52 -1.25 -0.41% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:00am EDT 1,260.03 -8.63 -0.68% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 22,339.23 -57.88 -0.26% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:09am EDT 24,710.59 -172.55 -0.69% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:49am EDT 6,177.50 +49.50 +0.81% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:01am EDT 2,267.01 +3.85 +0.17% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:46am EDT 1,315.74 -22.61 -1.69% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,149.63 +38.51 +0.75% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,928.45 -37.82 -0.63% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,286.82 -7.73 -0.23% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:16am EDT 37,736.07 -335.06 -0.88% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,603.75 -7.67 -0.48% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 29 Jul 2020 199.83 +1.08 +0.54%

