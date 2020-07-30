Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

China shares finished lower Thursday, with tech and resources shares leading the declines, as some investors booked profits following the market’s strong finish in the prior session.

The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.5% to 4,656.15 and the Shanghai Composite Index 0.2% to 3,286.82.

Australian shares finished higher Thursday as investors cheered the Fed’s assertion it would use its “full range of tools” to support the C-19 coronavirus stricken US economy, with added lift from tech stocks ahead of a batch of Key US earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.74% higher at 6,051.1. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% at 11,692.02.

Japan’s stock benchmark Nikkei traded steady Thursday after 4 straight sessions of decliners, as the Fed kept interest rates at ultra-low levels and investors cheered a number of upbeat earnings reports.

The benchmark Nikkei average moveded higher 0.05% at 22,408.29 by the midday break, while the broader Topix slipped 0.21% to 1,545.79.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 30 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT134.84-0.87-0.64%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:45am EDT306.52-1.25-0.41%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:00am EDT1,260.03-8.63-0.68%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT22,339.23-57.88-0.26%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:09am EDT24,710.59-172.55-0.69%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:49am EDT6,177.50+49.50+0.81%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:01am EDT2,267.01+3.85+0.17%
.SETISET Composite Index5:46am EDT1,315.74-22.61-1.69%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,149.63+38.51+0.75%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,928.45-37.82-0.63%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,286.82-7.73-0.23%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:16am EDT37,736.07-335.06-0.88%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,603.75-7.67-0.48%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index29 Jul 2020199.83+1.08+0.54%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

