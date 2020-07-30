Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #stock #markets
China shares finished lower Thursday, with tech and resources shares leading the declines, as some investors booked profits following the market’s strong finish in the prior session.
The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.5% to 4,656.15 and the Shanghai Composite Index 0.2% to 3,286.82.
Australian shares finished higher Thursday as investors cheered the Fed’s assertion it would use its “full range of tools” to support the C-19 coronavirus stricken US economy, with added lift from tech stocks ahead of a batch of Key US earnings.
The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.74% higher at 6,051.1. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% at 11,692.02.
Japan’s stock benchmark Nikkei traded steady Thursday after 4 straight sessions of decliners, as the Fed kept interest rates at ultra-low levels and investors cheered a number of upbeat earnings reports.
The benchmark Nikkei average moveded higher 0.05% at 22,408.29 by the midday break, while the broader Topix slipped 0.21% to 1,545.79.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 30 July 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:45am EDT
|134.84
|-0.87
|-0.64%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:45am EDT
|306.52
|-1.25
|-0.41%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:00am EDT
|1,260.03
|-8.63
|-0.68%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|22,339.23
|-57.88
|-0.26%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:09am EDT
|24,710.59
|-172.55
|-0.69%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:49am EDT
|6,177.50
|+49.50
|+0.81%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:01am EDT
|2,267.01
|+3.85
|+0.17%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:46am EDT
|1,315.74
|-22.61
|-1.69%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,149.63
|+38.51
|+0.75%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,928.45
|-37.82
|-0.63%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:00am EDT
|3,286.82
|-7.73
|-0.23%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:16am EDT
|37,736.07
|-335.06
|-0.88%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,603.75
|-7.67
|-0.48%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|29 Jul 2020
|199.83
|+1.08
|+0.54%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
