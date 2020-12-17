Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan
Australian shares spiked Thursday to their highest close in nearly 10 months, as projection of a faster economic recovery next year, and strong November employment data lifted sentiment.
The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.2% higher at 6,756.70, its highest close since 25 February, and marking a 2nd straight session of gainers. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.5% to close at 12,888.77.
Japanese shares closed higher for a 2nd session running Thursday as expectations for further US economic stimulus and a pledge of support from the Fed lifted sentiment.
The Nikkei 225 Index closed up 0.18% at 26,806.67. The broader Topix rose 0.32% at 1,792.58.
China’s blue-chip index are higher Thursday on continued investor optimism over swift recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.63% at 3,388.24 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.92%,
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 17 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|2:36am EST
|156.72
|+0.49
|+0.31%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:36am EST
|329.45
|+4.30
|+1.32%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|6:18am EST
|1,590.08
|+3.49
|+0.22%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|26,806.67
|+49.27
|+0.18%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:09am EST
|26,678.38
|+218.09
|+0.82%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:09am EST
|7,000.10
|+83.40
|+1.21%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:01am EST
|2,770.43
|-1.36
|-0.05%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:44am EST
|1,483.89
|+1.80
|+0.12%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|6,113.38
|-5.02
|-0.08%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|16 Dec 2020
|7,298.02
|-1.68
|-0.02%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,404.87
|+37.89
|+1.13%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|6:35am EST
|46,890.34
|+223.88
|+0.48%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|16 Dec 2020
|1,674.35
|-7.06
|-0.42%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|16 Dec 2020
|285.61
|+0.80
|+0.28%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 9.0? Rewards Coming from Continuing Home Renovations - December 17, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - December 17, 2020
- Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific - December 17, 2020