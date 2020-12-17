Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares spiked Thursday to their highest close in nearly 10 months, as projection of a faster economic recovery next year, and strong November employment data lifted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.2% higher at 6,756.70, its highest close since 25 February, and marking a 2nd straight session of gainers. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.5% to close at 12,888.77.

Japanese shares closed higher for a 2nd session running Thursday as expectations for further US economic stimulus and a pledge of support from the Fed lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed up 0.18% at 26,806.67. The broader Topix rose 0.32% at 1,792.58.

China’s blue-chip index are higher Thursday on continued investor optimism over swift recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.63% at 3,388.24 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.92%,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:36am EST 156.72 +0.49 +0.31% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:36am EST 329.45 +4.30 +1.32% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:18am EST 1,590.08 +3.49 +0.22% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,806.67 +49.27 +0.18% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 26,678.38 +218.09 +0.82% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:09am EST 7,000.10 +83.40 +1.21% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,770.43 -1.36 -0.05% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:44am EST 1,483.89 +1.80 +0.12% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 6,113.38 -5.02 -0.08% .PSI PSE Composite Index 16 Dec 2020 7,298.02 -1.68 -0.02% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,404.87 +37.89 +1.13% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 6:35am EST 46,890.34 +223.88 +0.48% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 16 Dec 2020 1,674.35 -7.06 -0.42% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 16 Dec 2020 285.61 +0.80 +0.28%

