Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #Australia #China #Japan

Australian shares spiked Thursday to their highest close in nearly 10 months, as projection of a faster economic recovery next year, and strong November employment data lifted sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 1.2% higher at 6,756.70, its highest close since 25 February, and marking a 2nd straight session of gainers. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.5% to close at 12,888.77.

Japanese shares closed higher for a 2nd session running Thursday as expectations for further US economic stimulus and a pledge of support from the Fed lifted sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index closed up 0.18% at 26,806.67. The broader Topix rose 0.32% at 1,792.58.

China’s blue-chip index are higher Thursday on continued investor optimism over swift recovery in the world’s 2nd-largest economy. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.63% at 3,388.24 points. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.92%,

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 17 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:36am EST156.72+0.49+0.31%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:36am EST329.45+4.30+1.32%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:18am EST1,590.08+3.49+0.22%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,806.67+49.27+0.18%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST26,678.38+218.09+0.82%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:09am EST7,000.10+83.40+1.21%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,770.43-1.36-0.05%
.SETISET Composite Index4:44am EST1,483.89+1.80+0.12%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST6,113.38-5.02-0.08%
.PSIPSE Composite Index16 Dec 20207,298.02-1.68-0.02%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,404.87+37.89+1.13%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex6:35am EST46,890.34+223.88+0.48%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI16 Dec 20201,674.35-7.06-0.42%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index16 Dec 2020285.61+0.80+0.28%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific