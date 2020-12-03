Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks ended lower Thursday, weighed down by tensions between Beijing and Washington after the House of Representatives passed a bill that threatens to delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.21% to 3,442.14, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.101%.

Japan shares held close to a 29.5 yr high Thursday as major countries moved closer to rolling out coronavirus vaccines, while hopes of more stimulus also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up a modest 0.03% at 26,809.37, but settled near its highest since April 1991, while the broader Topix +0.07% at 1,775.25.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST155.18+0.08+0.05%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:46am EST328.48+2.46+0.75%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,528.87+5.75+0.38%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST26,809.37+8.39+0.03%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,728.50+195.92+0.74%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:52am EST6,847.30+36.00+0.53%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,696.22+20.32+0.76%
.SETISET Composite Index4:51am EST1,438.32+20.37+1.44%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,822.94+8.95+0.15%
.PSIPSE Composite Index2 Dec 20207,194.13+113.51+1.60%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,442.14-7.24-0.21%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:20am EST44,632.65+14.61+0.03%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2 Dec 20201,628.26+29.54+1.85%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index2 Dec 2020273.42+1.92+0.71%

