Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China stocks ended lower Thursday, weighed down by tensions between Beijing and Washington after the House of Representatives passed a bill that threatens to delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.21% to 3,442.14, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2%.
The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.101%.
Japan shares held close to a 29.5 yr high Thursday as major countries moved closer to rolling out coronavirus vaccines, while hopes of more stimulus also boosted sentiment.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended up a modest 0.03% at 26,809.37, but settled near its highest since April 1991, while the broader Topix +0.07% at 1,775.25.
