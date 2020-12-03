Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

China stocks ended lower Thursday, weighed down by tensions between Beijing and Washington after the House of Representatives passed a bill that threatens to delist Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.21% to 3,442.14, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.2%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 1.101%.

Japan shares held close to a 29.5 yr high Thursday as major countries moved closer to rolling out coronavirus vaccines, while hopes of more stimulus also boosted sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended up a modest 0.03% at 26,809.37, but settled near its highest since April 1991, while the broader Topix +0.07% at 1,775.25.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 3 December 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 155.18 +0.08 +0.05% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:46am EST 328.48 +2.46 +0.75% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,528.87 +5.75 +0.38% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 26,809.37 +8.39 +0.03% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,728.50 +195.92 +0.74% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:52am EST 6,847.30 +36.00 +0.53% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,696.22 +20.32 +0.76% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:51am EST 1,438.32 +20.37 +1.44% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,822.94 +8.95 +0.15% .PSI PSE Composite Index 2 Dec 2020 7,194.13 +113.51 +1.60% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,442.14 -7.24 -0.21% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:20am EST 44,632.65 +14.61 +0.03% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2 Dec 2020 1,628.26 +29.54 +1.85% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 2 Dec 2020 273.42 +1.92 +0.71%

