Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand

Australian shares closed higher Thursday, recouping early losses due to gains in financial stocks, while New Zealand extended falls from the previous session as worries over surging global COVID cases dampened sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index swung into positive territory in the last hour of trade after spending most of the session in the Red, closing up 0.25% at 6,547.2 pts. In New Zealand, the benchmark index closed 0.4% lower to 12,557.13 pts

Japanese stocks fell for a 2nd session running Thursday after Tokyo issued its most severe warning about a record daily cases of the coronavirus that raised concerns about further restrictions on the country’s economic activity.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.36% to 25,634.34, while the broader Topix recovered from early losses to end 0.33% higher at 1,726.41

Chinese shares gained Thursday, led by consumer stocks, as investors cheered a report of Beijing’s latest measures to boost domestic consumption amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% at 4,912.26 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% at 3,351.09 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index2:45am EST151.14+0.47+0.31%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:45am EST323.94-3.31-1.01%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index6:29am EST1,468.14-15.62-1.05%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST25,634.34-93.80-0.36%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:09am EST26,356.97-187.32-0.71%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:24am EST6,742.70+16.20+0.24%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:01am EST2,547.42+1.78+0.07%
.SETISET Composite Index4:50am EST1,369.42+4.83+0.35%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,594.06+36.54+0.66%
.PSIPSE Composite Index18 Nov 20206,997.62-54.16-0.77%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,363.09+15.78+0.47%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:23am EST43,599.96-580.09-1.31%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI18 Nov 20201,583.68-21.07-1.31%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index18 Nov 2020267.60+0.20+0.07%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Tuesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Thursday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets Wrap: Asia-Pacific
  4. Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific