Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Australian shares closed higher Thursday, recouping early losses due to gains in financial stocks, while New Zealand extended falls from the previous session as worries over surging global COVID cases dampened sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index swung into positive territory in the last hour of trade after spending most of the session in the Red, closing up 0.25% at 6,547.2 pts. In New Zealand, the benchmark index closed 0.4% lower to 12,557.13 pts

Japanese stocks fell for a 2nd session running Thursday after Tokyo issued its most severe warning about a record daily cases of the coronavirus that raised concerns about further restrictions on the country’s economic activity.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.36% to 25,634.34, while the broader Topix recovered from early losses to end 0.33% higher at 1,726.41

Chinese shares gained Thursday, led by consumer stocks, as investors cheered a report of Beijing’s latest measures to boost domestic consumption amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The CSI300 index rose 0.4% at 4,912.26 pts at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% at 3,351.09 pts.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 19 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 2:45am EST 151.14 +0.47 +0.31% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:45am EST 323.94 -3.31 -1.01% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 6:29am EST 1,468.14 -15.62 -1.05% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 25,634.34 -93.80 -0.36% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:09am EST 26,356.97 -187.32 -0.71% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:24am EST 6,742.70 +16.20 +0.24% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:01am EST 2,547.42 +1.78 +0.07% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:50am EST 1,369.42 +4.83 +0.35% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,594.06 +36.54 +0.66% .PSI PSE Composite Index 18 Nov 2020 6,997.62 -54.16 -0.77% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,363.09 +15.78 +0.47% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:23am EST 43,599.96 -580.09 -1.31% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 18 Nov 2020 1,583.68 -21.07 -1.31% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 18 Nov 2020 267.60 +0.20 +0.07%

