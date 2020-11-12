Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

Shanghai shares ended lower Thursday after data showed that the country’s new bank loans last month fell more than expected to their lowest in a year on tightened loan quotas.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1% at 4,908.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,338.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext rose 0.7%, while the STAR50 index climbed 1.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed near a 29.5 yr high Thursday as technology shares tracked their US peers higher.

The benchmark Nikkei settled 0.68% higher at 25,520.88, after hitting its highest level since 5 June 1991 earlier in the session.

The broader Topix slipped 0.16% to 1,726.23 and snapped 7 consecutive sessions of gainers.

Australia’s benchmark share index paused to refresh Thursday, after a 5-day rally, as losses in energy, financial and travel-related stocks offset a strong showing by tech firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was trading flat by 2345 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark was up 0.3% and on track for its 8 consecutive session of gainers

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index6:20am EST151.15-0.24-0.16%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:37am EST322.92+3.77+1.18%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:16am EST1,449.18-1.54-0.11%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST25,520.88+171.28+0.68%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST26,169.38-57.60-0.22%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:20am EST6,619.40-31.70-0.48%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,475.62-10.25-0.41%
.SETISET Composite Index4:58am EST1,336.31-9.03-0.67%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,458.60-50.91-0.92%
.PSIPSE Composite Index11 Nov 20207,024.26-11.22-0.16%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:00am EST3,338.68-3.52-0.11%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:30am EST43,357.19-236.48-0.54%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI11 Nov 20201,590.78+20.70+1.32%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index11 Nov 2020264.28+3.12+1.19%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

