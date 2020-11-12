Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

Shanghai shares ended lower Thursday after data showed that the country’s new bank loans last month fell more than expected to their lowest in a year on tightened loan quotas.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1% at 4,908.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,338.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext rose 0.7%, while the STAR50 index climbed 1.3%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average closed near a 29.5 yr high Thursday as technology shares tracked their US peers higher.

The benchmark Nikkei settled 0.68% higher at 25,520.88, after hitting its highest level since 5 June 1991 earlier in the session.

The broader Topix slipped 0.16% to 1,726.23 and snapped 7 consecutive sessions of gainers.

Australia’s benchmark share index paused to refresh Thursday, after a 5-day rally, as losses in energy, financial and travel-related stocks offset a strong showing by tech firms.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was trading flat by 2345 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark was up 0.3% and on track for its 8 consecutive session of gainers

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 12 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 6:20am EST 151.15 -0.24 -0.16% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:37am EST 322.92 +3.77 +1.18% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:16am EST 1,449.18 -1.54 -0.11% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 25,520.88 +171.28 +0.68% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 26,169.38 -57.60 -0.22% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:20am EST 6,619.40 -31.70 -0.48% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,475.62 -10.25 -0.41% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:58am EST 1,336.31 -9.03 -0.67% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,458.60 -50.91 -0.92% .PSI PSE Composite Index 11 Nov 2020 7,024.26 -11.22 -0.16% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:00am EST 3,338.68 -3.52 -0.11% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:30am EST 43,357.19 -236.48 -0.54% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 11 Nov 2020 1,590.78 +20.70 +1.32% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 11 Nov 2020 264.28 +3.12 +1.19%

