Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Shanghai shares ended lower Thursday after data showed that the country’s new bank loans last month fell more than expected to their lowest in a year on tightened loan quotas.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1% at 4,908.46, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,338.
The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext rose 0.7%, while the STAR50 index climbed 1.3%.
Japan’s Nikkei share average closed near a 29.5 yr high Thursday as technology shares tracked their US peers higher.
The benchmark Nikkei settled 0.68% higher at 25,520.88, after hitting its highest level since 5 June 1991 earlier in the session.
The broader Topix slipped 0.16% to 1,726.23 and snapped 7 consecutive sessions of gainers.
Australia’s benchmark share index paused to refresh Thursday, after a 5-day rally, as losses in energy, financial and travel-related stocks offset a strong showing by tech firms.
The S&P/ASX 200 index was trading flat by 2345 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark was up 0.3% and on track for its 8 consecutive session of gainers
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 12 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|6:20am EST
|151.15
|-0.24
|-0.16%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:37am EST
|322.92
|+3.77
|+1.18%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:16am EST
|1,449.18
|-1.54
|-0.11%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|25,520.88
|+171.28
|+0.68%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|26,169.38
|-57.60
|-0.22%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:20am EST
|6,619.40
|-31.70
|-0.48%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,475.62
|-10.25
|-0.41%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:58am EST
|1,336.31
|-9.03
|-0.67%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,458.60
|-50.91
|-0.92%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|11 Nov 2020
|7,024.26
|-11.22
|-0.16%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:00am EST
|3,338.68
|-3.52
|-0.11%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:30am EST
|43,357.19
|-236.48
|-0.54%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|11 Nov 2020
|1,590.78
|+20.70
|+1.32%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|11 Nov 2020
|264.28
|+3.12
|+1.19%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - November 12, 2020
- Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific - November 12, 2020
- What is the Price of the ‘Safety Illusion’? - November 12, 2020