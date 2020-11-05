Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand

Investor confidence in Thailand’s financial markets has dropped to a 7-month low, dented by growing political protests

A survey in October by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations showed its confidence index fell to 61.27, the lowest mark since a record low of 56.7 in March.

The Thai stock market has dropped 21% YTD, with foreign investors selling 304 billion baht ($9.79-B) net of Thai shares. They have sold 65 billion baht of Thai bonds this year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index soared to its highest close in more than 3 months Thursday.

The Hang Seng jumped 3.25% on the day, its biggest 1-day rise since 6 July, to finish at 25,695.92, its highest close since 13 July.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index in Hong Kong gained 3.76%

China shares finished higher Thursday

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.3% at 3,320.13.

The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 1.48%, led by the consumer staples sector, which added 1.61%.

Japanese shares ended at a more than 2 yr high Thursday, following overnight Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.73% to close at 24,105.28, the broader Topix gained 1.39% at 1,649.9.

Australian shares climbed more than 1% Thursday

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.3% at 6,139.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower to 12,249.98.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 6:47am EST 144.61 +2.02 +1.42% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:37am EST 333.23 +13.64 +4.27% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:16am EST 1,396.25 +23.32 +1.70% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 1:15am EST 24,105.28 +410.05 +1.73% .HSI Hang Seng Index 3:08am EST 25,695.92 +809.78 +3.25% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 12:57am EST 6,344.00 +79.00 +1.26% .KS11 KOSPI Index 4:03am EST 2,413.79 +56.47 +2.40% .SETI SET Composite Index 4:43am EST 1,264.32 +41.88 +3.43% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 3:14am EST 5,260.33 +155.13 +3.04% .PSI PSE Composite Index 4 Nov 2020 6,644.77 +180.72 +2.80% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:59am EST 3,320.13 +42.69 +1.30% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:24am EST 41,340.16 +724.02 +1.78% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4 Nov 2020 1,501.49 +36.88 +2.52% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 4 Nov 2020 252.86 -1.90 -0.75%

