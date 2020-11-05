Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific



Investor confidence in Thailand’s financial markets has dropped to a 7-month low, dented by growing political protests

A survey in October by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations showed its confidence index fell to 61.27, the lowest mark since a record low of 56.7 in March.

The Thai stock market has dropped 21% YTD, with foreign investors selling 304 billion baht ($9.79-B) net of Thai shares. They have sold 65 billion baht of Thai bonds this year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index soared to its highest close in more than 3 months Thursday.

The Hang Seng jumped 3.25% on the day, its biggest 1-day rise since 6 July, to finish at 25,695.92, its highest close since 13 July.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index in Hong Kong gained 3.76%

China shares finished higher Thursday

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.3% at 3,320.13.

The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 1.48%, led by the consumer staples sector, which added 1.61%.

Japanese shares ended at a more than 2 yr high Thursday, following overnight Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.73% to close at 24,105.28, the broader Topix gained 1.39% at 1,649.9.

Australian shares climbed more than 1% Thursday

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.3% at 6,139.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower to 12,249.98.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 5 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index6:47am EST144.61+2.02+1.42%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:37am EST333.23+13.64+4.27%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:16am EST1,396.25+23.32+1.70%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2251:15am EST24,105.28+410.05+1.73%
.HSIHang Seng Index3:08am EST25,695.92+809.78+3.25%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index12:57am EST6,344.00+79.00+1.26%
.KS11KOSPI Index4:03am EST2,413.79+56.47+2.40%
.SETISET Composite Index4:43am EST1,264.32+41.88+3.43%
.JKSEJakarta Composite3:14am EST5,260.33+155.13+3.04%
.PSIPSE Composite Index4 Nov 20206,644.77+180.72+2.80%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:59am EST3,320.13+42.69+1.30%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:24am EST41,340.16+724.02+1.78%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4 Nov 20201,501.49+36.88+2.52%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index4 Nov 2020252.86-1.90-0.75%

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

