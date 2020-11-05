Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand
Investor confidence in Thailand’s financial markets has dropped to a 7-month low, dented by growing political protests
A survey in October by the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations showed its confidence index fell to 61.27, the lowest mark since a record low of 56.7 in March.
The Thai stock market has dropped 21% YTD, with foreign investors selling 304 billion baht ($9.79-B) net of Thai shares. They have sold 65 billion baht of Thai bonds this year.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index soared to its highest close in more than 3 months Thursday.
The Hang Seng jumped 3.25% on the day, its biggest 1-day rise since 6 July, to finish at 25,695.92, its highest close since 13 July.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index in Hong Kong gained 3.76%
China shares finished higher Thursday
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.3% at 3,320.13.
The blue-chip CSI300 index gained 1.48%, led by the consumer staples sector, which added 1.61%.
Japanese shares ended at a more than 2 yr high Thursday, following overnight Wall Street gains.
The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.73% to close at 24,105.28, the broader Topix gained 1.39% at 1,649.9.
Australian shares climbed more than 1% Thursday
The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 1.3% at 6,139.60. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower to 12,249.98.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 5 November 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|6:47am EST
|144.61
|+2.02
|+1.42%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|4:37am EST
|333.23
|+13.64
|+4.27%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:16am EST
|1,396.25
|+23.32
|+1.70%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|1:15am EST
|24,105.28
|+410.05
|+1.73%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|3:08am EST
|25,695.92
|+809.78
|+3.25%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|12:57am EST
|6,344.00
|+79.00
|+1.26%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|4:03am EST
|2,413.79
|+56.47
|+2.40%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|4:43am EST
|1,264.32
|+41.88
|+3.43%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|3:14am EST
|5,260.33
|+155.13
|+3.04%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|4 Nov 2020
|6,644.77
|+180.72
|+2.80%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|2:59am EST
|3,320.13
|+42.69
|+1.30%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:24am EST
|41,340.16
|+724.02
|+1.78%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|4 Nov 2020
|1,501.49
|+36.88
|+2.52%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|4 Nov 2020
|252.86
|-1.90
|-0.75%
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- Sitting on a Cash Pile 7.0? Good Slumber is Key - November 5, 2020
- Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys - November 5, 2020
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Has Unparalleled Earnings Potential - November 5, 2020