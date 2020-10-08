Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #markets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand

New Zealand stocks posted a record closing high Thursday and Australian shares extended gains into a 4th session running, tracking Wall Street as President Trump called for some COVID-19 relief measures after calling off aid/relief/stimulus talks.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.8% higher at 12,235.92, rising for the 7th straight session. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 1.1% at 6,102.2.

Thai stocks climbed nearly 1% Thursday as the government took measures to boost consumption in its virus-battered economy, leading gains across a handful of Asia’s big emerging markets.

Markets in China, the region’s biggest market and main engine of growth, reopen after the week-long Autumn holiday Friday

Hong Kong shares fell Thursday on news that Washington might impose restrictions on Tencent Holdings over concerns that the payment platform threatens its national security.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:38am EDT 145.16 +0.80 +0.55% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:38am EDT 313.52 +1.05 +0.34% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,368.15 +8.08 +0.59% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,647.07 +224.25 +0.96% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,193.35 -49.51 -0.20% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 1:59am EDT 6,305.80 +66.20 +1.06% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,391.96 +5.02 +0.21% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:54am EDT 1,274.83 +11.12 +0.88% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,039.14 +34.81 +0.70% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 5,942.66 +74.78 +1.27% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 30 Sep 2020 3,218.05 -6.31 -0.20% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 7:51am EDT 40,182.67 +303.72 +0.76% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,519.43 +29.87 +2.01% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 7 Oct 2020 254.42 +0.33 +0.13%

