Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

New Zealand stocks posted a record closing high Thursday and Australian shares extended gains into a 4th session running, tracking Wall Street as President Trump called for some COVID-19 relief measures after calling off aid/relief/stimulus talks.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.8% higher at 12,235.92, rising for the 7th straight session. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 1.1% at 6,102.2.

Thai stocks climbed nearly 1% Thursday as the government took measures to boost consumption in its virus-battered economy, leading gains across a handful of Asia’s big emerging markets.

Markets in China, the region’s biggest market and main engine of growth, reopen after the week-long Autumn holiday Friday

Hong Kong shares fell Thursday on news that Washington might impose restrictions on Tencent Holdings over concerns that the payment platform threatens its national security.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 8 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:38am EDT145.16+0.80+0.55%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:38am EDT313.52+1.05+0.34%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,368.15+8.08+0.59%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,647.07+224.25+0.96%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,193.35-49.51-0.20%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index1:59am EDT6,305.80+66.20+1.06%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,391.96+5.02+0.21%
.SETISET Composite Index5:54am EDT1,274.83+11.12+0.88%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,039.14+34.81+0.70%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT5,942.66+74.78+1.27%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index30 Sep 20203,218.05-6.31-0.20%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex7:51am EDT40,182.67+303.72+0.76%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,519.43+29.87+2.01%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index7 Oct 2020254.42+0.33+0.13%

