Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

New Zealand stocks posted a record closing high Thursday and Australian shares extended gains into a 4th session running, tracking Wall Street as President Trump called for some COVID-19 relief measures after calling off aid/relief/stimulus talks.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 ended 1.8% higher at 12,235.92, rising for the 7th straight session. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed up 1.1% at 6,102.2.
Thai stocks climbed nearly 1% Thursday as the government took measures to boost consumption in its virus-battered economy, leading gains across a handful of Asia’s big emerging markets.
Markets in China, the region’s biggest market and main engine of growth, reopen after the week-long Autumn holiday Friday
Hong Kong shares fell Thursday on news that Washington might impose restrictions on Tencent Holdings over concerns that the payment platform threatens its national security.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 8 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:38am EDT
|145.16
|+0.80
|+0.55%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:38am EDT
|313.52
|+1.05
|+0.34%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,368.15
|+8.08
|+0.59%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,647.07
|+224.25
|+0.96%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,193.35
|-49.51
|-0.20%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|1:59am EDT
|6,305.80
|+66.20
|+1.06%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,391.96
|+5.02
|+0.21%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:54am EDT
|1,274.83
|+11.12
|+0.88%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,039.14
|+34.81
|+0.70%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|5,942.66
|+74.78
|+1.27%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|30 Sep 2020
|3,218.05
|-6.31
|-0.20%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|7:51am EDT
|40,182.67
|+303.72
|+0.76%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,519.43
|+29.87
|+2.01%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|7 Oct 2020
|254.42
|+0.33
|+0.13%
