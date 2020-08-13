Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

By on

Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia #Thailand

China shares ended flat to little changed Thursday, as caution ahead of a US-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns.

Senior US and Chinese officials will review the Phase 1 trade deal during an 15 August video conference.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,320.73.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.26%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.27%, the Real Estate index down 0.17% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.98%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.06% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.49%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average scaled a near six-month high on Thursday, driven by strong gains in technology shares, with investors sticking to hopes that Washington will deliver stimulus even as talks between U.S. lawmakers stall.

The Nikkei rose 1.78% to 23,249.61, it has recovered nearly all losses since the start of the C-19 chaos. The broader Topix rose 1.16% to 1,624.15, closing in on its June highs.

Australian shares fell Thursday, as a series of poor earnings forecasts fanned fears of more financial pain from the C-19 coronavirus chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,091.0 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose at 11,500.82.

 Investor confidence in Thailand’s capital markets over the next 3 months dropped for the 1st time in 4 months, unsettled by recent anti-government protests, a capital market association said Thursday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 13 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:45am EDT142.37+1.62+1.15%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index4:57am EDT310.71-0.16-0.05%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index4:57am EDT1,299.29+1.98+0.15%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,249.61+405.65+1.78%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT25,230.67-13.35-0.05%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index3:14am EDT6,223.90-33.10-0.53%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,437.53+5.18+0.21%
.SETISET Composite Index5:13am EDT1,346.44+9.60+0.72%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,239.25+5.80+0.11%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,097.78+102.78+1.71%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:00am EDT3,320.73+1.46+0.04%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex5:15am EDT38,283.36-86.27-0.22%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI4:59am EDT1,576.42+19.78+1.27%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index11 Aug 2020213.66-0.51-0.24%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , ,

Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Wednesday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  2. Friday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  3. Monday’s World Stock Markets: Asia-Pacific
  4. Monday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific