Thursday’s World Markets Outlook: Asia-Pacific

China shares ended flat to little changed Thursday, as caution ahead of a US-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement offset strength in agriculture stocks on food security concerns.

Senior US and Chinese officials will review the Phase 1 trade deal during an 15 August video conference.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.04% at 3,320.73.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.26%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector up 0.27%, the Real Estate index down 0.17% and the healthcare sub-index down 1.98%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.06% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.49%.

Japan’s Nikkei share average scaled a near six-month high on Thursday, driven by strong gains in technology shares, with investors sticking to hopes that Washington will deliver stimulus even as talks between U.S. lawmakers stall.

The Nikkei rose 1.78% to 23,249.61, it has recovered nearly all losses since the start of the C-19 chaos. The broader Topix rose 1.16% to 1,624.15, closing in on its June highs.

Australian shares fell Thursday, as a series of poor earnings forecasts fanned fears of more financial pain from the C-19 coronavirus chaos.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,091.0 at the close. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose at 11,500.82.

Investor confidence in Thailand’s capital markets over the next 3 months dropped for the 1st time in 4 months, unsettled by recent anti-government protests, a capital market association said Thursday.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 13 August 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:45am EDT 142.37 +1.62 +1.15% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 4:57am EDT 310.71 -0.16 -0.05% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 4:57am EDT 1,299.29 +1.98 +0.15% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,249.61 +405.65 +1.78% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 25,230.67 -13.35 -0.05% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 3:14am EDT 6,223.90 -33.10 -0.53% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,437.53 +5.18 +0.21% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:13am EDT 1,346.44 +9.60 +0.72% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,239.25 +5.80 +0.11% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,097.78 +102.78 +1.71% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:00am EDT 3,320.73 +1.46 +0.04% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 5:15am EDT 38,283.36 -86.27 -0.22% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 4:59am EDT 1,576.42 +19.78 +1.27% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 11 Aug 2020 213.66 -0.51 -0.24%

