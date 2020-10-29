Thursday’s World Markets: Asia Pacific

China stocks reversed earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted strong Q-3 earnings.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% to end at 4,772.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% at 3,272.73.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext climbed 1.1%, while the STAR50 index rose 0.4%.

Japanese shares fell to a 1-month low Thursday weighed by concerns about fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe, although companies issuing Bullish forecasts during earnings season limited losses.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.37% to 23,331.94. The broader Topix fell 0.01% to 1,610.93.

Stocks in Australia and New Zealand languished at three-week lows as a surge in cases of novel coronavirus around the world spooked global markets and stoked fears that prolonged lockdowns would damage a nascent economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 1.1%, or 67.7 pts, to 5,990.3 by 0057 GMT.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also fell 1% to 12,137.1

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT141.18-0.13-0.09%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT322.67-0.27-0.08%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,350.43-4.30-0.32%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,331.94-86.57-0.37%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,586.60-122.20-0.49%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:16am EDT6,168.00-93.80-1.50%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,326.67-18.59-0.79%
.SETISET Composite Index5:46am EDT1,201.64-6.30-0.52%
.JKSEJakarta Composite27 Oct 20205,128.23-15.82-0.31%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,249.39-128.40-2.01%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,272.73+3.49+0.11%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:15am EDT39,749.85-172.61-0.43%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI28 Oct 20201,495.20-5.15-0.34%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index28 Oct 2020246.30-0.17-0.07%

