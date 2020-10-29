Thursday’s World Markets: Asia Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia

China stocks reversed earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted strong Q-3 earnings.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% to end at 4,772.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% at 3,272.73.

The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext climbed 1.1%, while the STAR50 index rose 0.4%.

Japanese shares fell to a 1-month low Thursday weighed by concerns about fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe, although companies issuing Bullish forecasts during earnings season limited losses.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.37% to 23,331.94. The broader Topix fell 0.01% to 1,610.93.

Stocks in Australia and New Zealand languished at three-week lows as a surge in cases of novel coronavirus around the world spooked global markets and stoked fears that prolonged lockdowns would damage a nascent economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 1.1%, or 67.7 pts, to 5,990.3 by 0057 GMT.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also fell 1% to 12,137.1

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 29 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 141.18 -0.13 -0.09% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 322.67 -0.27 -0.08% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,350.43 -4.30 -0.32% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,331.94 -86.57 -0.37% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,586.60 -122.20 -0.49% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:16am EDT 6,168.00 -93.80 -1.50% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,326.67 -18.59 -0.79% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:46am EDT 1,201.64 -6.30 -0.52% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 27 Oct 2020 5,128.23 -15.82 -0.31% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,249.39 -128.40 -2.01% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,272.73 +3.49 +0.11% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:15am EDT 39,749.85 -172.61 -0.43% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 28 Oct 2020 1,495.20 -5.15 -0.34% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 28 Oct 2020 246.30 -0.17 -0.07%

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!