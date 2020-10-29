Thursday’s World Markets: Asia Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
China stocks reversed earlier losses to close higher on Thursday, bucking a global selloff, supported by the consumer sector after leading companies posted strong Q-3 earnings.
The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8% to end at 4,772.92, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% at 3,272.73.
The tech-heavy startup board ChiNext climbed 1.1%, while the STAR50 index rose 0.4%.
Japanese shares fell to a 1-month low Thursday weighed by concerns about fresh coronavirus lockdowns in Europe, although companies issuing Bullish forecasts during earnings season limited losses.
The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.37% to 23,331.94. The broader Topix fell 0.01% to 1,610.93.
Stocks in Australia and New Zealand languished at three-week lows as a surge in cases of novel coronavirus around the world spooked global markets and stoked fears that prolonged lockdowns would damage a nascent economic recovery.
The S&P/ASX 200 index declined 1.1%, or 67.7 pts, to 5,990.3 by 0057 GMT.
New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index also fell 1% to 12,137.1
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 29 Oct 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|141.18
|-0.13
|-0.09%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|322.67
|-0.27
|-0.08%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,350.43
|-4.30
|-0.32%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,331.94
|-86.57
|-0.37%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,586.60
|-122.20
|-0.49%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:16am EDT
|6,168.00
|-93.80
|-1.50%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,326.67
|-18.59
|-0.79%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:46am EDT
|1,201.64
|-6.30
|-0.52%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|27 Oct 2020
|5,128.23
|-15.82
|-0.31%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,249.39
|-128.40
|-2.01%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,272.73
|+3.49
|+0.11%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:15am EDT
|39,749.85
|-172.61
|-0.43%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|28 Oct 2020
|1,495.20
|-5.15
|-0.34%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|28 Oct 2020
|246.30
|-0.17
|-0.07%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
