Thursday’s World Markets: Asia Pacific

Australian shares fell to 2-wk lows Thursday after an impasse in US stimulus talks tempered market sentiment globally.

Broad-based losses pushed the S&P/ASX 200 index down 1.5% or 90.10 points to 6,101.70 by 2348 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,378.2.

Japanese shares fell Thursday as a rise in JPY threatened earnings of export-focused stocks.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.64% to 23,489.27 by 0153 GMT while the broader Topix was down 1.05% at 1,620.32.

Broad-based losses pulled China stocks lower Thursday, with healthcare and industrials firms falling the most, even as policymakers vowed to balance the need for stable economic growth and preventing financial risks.

The CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,753.74 pts by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8%, to 3,297.32 pts.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext declined 1.4%, while the STAR50 index slipped 1.1%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 3:36am EDT 142.00 -1.57 -1.09% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 5:36am EDT 320.63 -0.17 -0.05% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 7:29am EDT 1,370.90 -2.33 -0.17% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:15am EDT 23,474.27 -165.19 -0.70% .HSI Hang Seng Index 4:08am EDT 24,786.13 +31.71 +0.13% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:22am EDT 6,383.70 -19.40 -0.30% .KS11 KOSPI Index 5:03am EDT 2,355.05 -15.81 -0.67% .SETI SET Composite Index 5:56am EDT 1,213.61 -2.87 -0.24% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 4:14am EDT 5,091.82 -4.63 -0.09% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,344.63 +66.04 +1.05% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 3:59am EDT 3,312.50 -12.52 -0.38% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 8:22am EDT 40,558.49 -148.82 -0.37% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 5:04am EDT 1,498.80 +6.40 +0.43% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 21 Oct 2020 260.33 +1.94 +0.75%

