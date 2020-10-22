Thursday’s World Markets: Asia Pacific

Thursday’s World Markets: Asia Pacific

Australian shares fell to 2-wk lows Thursday after an impasse in US stimulus talks tempered market sentiment globally.

Broad-based losses pushed the S&P/ASX 200 index down 1.5% or 90.10 points to 6,101.70 by 2348 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,378.2.

Japanese shares fell Thursday as a rise in JPY threatened earnings of export-focused stocks.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.64% to 23,489.27 by 0153 GMT while the broader Topix was down 1.05% at 1,620.32.

Broad-based losses pulled China stocks lower Thursday, with healthcare and industrials firms falling the most, even as policymakers vowed to balance the need for stable economic growth and preventing financial risks.

The CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,753.74 pts by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8%, to 3,297.32 pts.

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext declined 1.4%, while the STAR50 index slipped 1.1%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 22 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index3:36am EDT142.00-1.57-1.09%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index5:36am EDT320.63-0.17-0.05%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index7:29am EDT1,370.90-2.33-0.17%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:15am EDT23,474.27-165.19-0.70%
.HSIHang Seng Index4:08am EDT24,786.13+31.71+0.13%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:22am EDT6,383.70-19.40-0.30%
.KS11KOSPI Index5:03am EDT2,355.05-15.81-0.67%
.SETISET Composite Index5:56am EDT1,213.61-2.87-0.24%
.JKSEJakarta Composite4:14am EDT5,091.82-4.63-0.09%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,344.63+66.04+1.05%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index3:59am EDT3,312.50-12.52-0.38%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex8:22am EDT40,558.49-148.82-0.37%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI5:04am EDT1,498.80+6.40+0.43%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index21 Oct 2020260.33+1.94+0.75%

