Thursday’s World Markets: Asia Pacific

#AsiaPacific #world #stock #makets #China #Japan #Australia
Australian shares fell to 2-wk lows Thursday after an impasse in US stimulus talks tempered market sentiment globally.
Broad-based losses pushed the S&P/ASX 200 index down 1.5% or 90.10 points to 6,101.70 by 2348 GMT. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,378.2.
Japanese shares fell Thursday as a rise in JPY threatened earnings of export-focused stocks.
The Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.64% to 23,489.27 by 0153 GMT while the broader Topix was down 1.05% at 1,620.32.
Broad-based losses pulled China stocks lower Thursday, with healthcare and industrials firms falling the most, even as policymakers vowed to balance the need for stable economic growth and preventing financial risks.
The CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,753.74 pts by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8%, to 3,297.32 pts.
The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext declined 1.4%, while the STAR50 index slipped 1.1%.
Asia-Pacific Indexes
Data as of 22 October 2020. All quotes delayed at least 15 mins.
|Symb
|Index
|Time
|Last
|Chg
|Chg %
|.TRXFLDJPP
|Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index
|3:36am EDT
|142.00
|-1.57
|-1.09%
|.TRXFLDHKP
|Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index
|5:36am EDT
|320.63
|-0.17
|-0.05%
|.TRXFLDINP
|Thomson Reuters Equity India Index
|7:29am EDT
|1,370.90
|-2.33
|-0.17%
|.N225
|Nikkei Stock Average 225
|2:15am EDT
|23,474.27
|-165.19
|-0.70%
|.HSI
|Hang Seng Index
|4:08am EDT
|24,786.13
|+31.71
|+0.13%
|.AORD
|ASX All Ordinaries Index
|2:22am EDT
|6,383.70
|-19.40
|-0.30%
|.KS11
|KOSPI Index
|5:03am EDT
|2,355.05
|-15.81
|-0.67%
|.SETI
|SET Composite Index
|5:56am EDT
|1,213.61
|-2.87
|-0.24%
|.JKSE
|Jakarta Composite
|4:14am EDT
|5,091.82
|-4.63
|-0.09%
|.PSI
|PSE Composite Index
|12:50am EDT
|6,344.63
|+66.04
|+1.05%
|.SSEC
|Shanghai Composite Index
|3:59am EDT
|3,312.50
|-12.52
|-0.38%
|.BSESN
|S&P BSE Sensex
|8:22am EDT
|40,558.49
|-148.82
|-0.37%
|.FTFBMKLCI
|FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI
|5:04am EDT
|1,498.80
|+6.40
|+0.43%
|.HNX30
|HNX 30 Index
|21 Oct 2020
|260.33
|+1.94
|+0.75%
Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!
Paul Ebeling
Latest posts by Paul Ebeling (see all)
- “The Islands of Saints and Scholars”an Irish Place of Unparalleled Beauty - October 24, 2020
- Housing Market is ‘on fire’ Bolstering The Trump Campaign - October 24, 2020
- The Fed: 39 US States Saw Their Economies Strengthen in September - October 23, 2020