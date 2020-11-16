Thoroughbred Breeders Victoria Award Winners

Thoroughbred Breeders Victoria (TBV) celebrated the successes of the Victorian industry virtually last night.

Brought to viewers by Michael Felgate and Charmein Bukovec, headlining the awards were the IRT Champion Victorian sire, TAB Champion Victorian-bred racehorse and the TAB Champion Victorian breeder awards.

For a fifth consecutive year, Woodside Park’s Written Tycoon won the IRT Champion Victorian sire award.

With aggregated prize money earnings over $10.95 million in the 2019/20 season, this award highlights the success of his Victorian-bred progeny on race tracks across Australia.



Pippie who’s dam was put in foal by Victoria’s Lauriston Thoroughbred Farm, flew the flag for the Woodside stallion when she claimed the Group 1 Oakleigh Plate and took her earnings for the 2019/20 season to $502,500.

Darley Northwood claimed six of the Victorian breeder awards for the 2019/20 season with a host of homebred horses who produced outstanding results on Victorian race tracks.

Claiming the Racing Victoria VOBIS Owner of the year, the Avenel Equine Broodmare of the year with Glissade, the Surewise Victorian-bred 2YO of the year award with the Street Boss sired Hanseatic, the Inglis Champion Victorian-bred 3YO of the year award and the Champion Victorian-bred racehorse with Darley Northwood bred, Flit, the IRT Champion First Season sire with Night of Thunder and the TAB Champion Victorian breeder award, the army in blue put their success down to the hard work of the staff at the Northwood property.

“I really have to thank the team at Darley Northwood. Without James Manning and his team, we would not have the results on the track and would not be receiving the awards we are tonight,” Andy Makiv commented.

Todd and Sue Lichti who bred the Group 2 Caulfield Sprint winner, Miss Leonidas were delighted to win the Breednet Leading Victorian Small Breeder award.

“Breeding began from a passion and love of Thoroughbreds. To be receiving this award tonight, is an honour,” Todd Lichti commented.

The Inglis Service to the Industry award was won by Peter Heagney.

Peter, who after half a century in the industry, retired last year. He has dedicated his life to the industry and has sold some legends of the turf in his time, most notably Black Caviar.

“The Inglis Service to the industry award recognises someone who has centred their life around the industry and Peter has done just this. He has done so without wanting accolades or acclamations,” James O’Brien – TBV President commented.

The Digital Media Creations Rising Star Award was awarded to Gerard Jones of Rosemont Stud.

His peers recognised Gerard for being an outstanding leader both at Rosemont and within the industry.

He was identified as someone who always has the time to assist his team and can get them to achieve tasks they never thought were possible.

James O’Brien commented, “It is so important that we recognise the grassroots of our industry; they are the ones that make sure the wheel keeps turning. Gerard is always happy to help in the industry and will give anyone a helping hand.”

This year TBV introduced a new award, which aimed to recognise those who are the unsung heros of our industry and go above and beyond for our horses, the Kentucky Equine Research and Barastoc Dedication to Welfare award.

Lindy Thewlis, who is based just outside of Shepparton and currently cares for an army of horses, both retired racing horses and breeding horses, claimed the inaugural award.

Previously claiming the Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff award, Lindy was shocked and humbled to win the inaugural TBV award decided by the TBV Board.

“Welfare is at the centre of everything we do in our industry. I am delighted that we have people such as Lindy who go above and beyond to help our horses. Lindy is an outstanding woman and is very deserving of such an accolade,” James O’Brien – TBV President commented.

The awards and their winners are below: