“This Presidential election is about unprecedented voter fraud” (Video)

“This Presidential election is about unprecedented voter fraud”– Paul Ebeling

Wednesday, delivering “the most important speech” of his Presidency, President Trump rebuked the “rigged” election and the systems under a “coordinated assault and siege.”

Below are the forms of election fraud called out by our President in his speech from the White House, as follows:

We have “an Election Day,” but we were told months before the election to expect the ballot counting to take weeks, if not months.

“An orchestrated effort by the media to anoint a winner.”

President Trump lamented that findings from special counsel US DA Durham’s investigation into potential FBI malfeasance in its probe of Russian meddling in the Y 2016 political cycle did not surface before the most recent election last month.

“We caught them all,” President Trump said. “We are still waiting for a report from a man named Durham who I’ve never spoken to and never met. They can go after me before the election as much as they want, but unfortunately Mr. Durham didn’t want to go after these people . . . before the election, so who knows if he’ll ever even do a report.”

US AG William Barr has granted Mr. Durham special counsel authority in his investigation of the investigators.

“If you look at the lies and leaks and illegal acts done by so many people,” President Trump said, “something should happen. The hardest thing I have to do is explain why nothing is happening to all of these people who got caught spying on my campaign.“

MSM outlets have declared Joe Biden winner, a conclusion President Trump’s legal team is challenging on the basis of strong fraud claims.

“This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me,” President Trump said. “It is about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election. And in all future elections.

President Trump’s team has taken issue with Biden’s vote tallies, which put him at a record 80-M votes with virtually no campaigning, saying this owes much to systemic fraud and manipulation.

In Pennsylvania, “large amounts of mail-in and absentee ballots were processed illegally and in secret in Philadelphia and Allegheny County without our observers present.”

President Trump discussed the extensive use of mail-in ballots this year, restating the problems with the “Democrat Party’s relentless push to print and mail out tens of millions of ballots sent to unknown recipients with virtually no safeguards of any kind.“

Use of mail-in ballots spiked this year as Democrats encouraged their use to reduce in-person voting during a the COVID-19 ‘pandemic‘.

