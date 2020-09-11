This Bull Market is Alive and Well

#Bull #Market

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

This Bull market is still “alive and well” that despite recent volatility to start September.

A closer look at the internal shifts in the markets shows that there is not a reason for alarm.

Some analysts and pundits herald this as a long-overdue correction 8 months after-the-fact, a view of sector rotation shows evidence of a healthy market with a normal tactical correction.

In August we saw the cyclical sectors of Industrials and Financials perform better than the S&P 500 on both an equal weight and market cap basis.

If this rally were nearing an end, we would expect underperformance from these 2 groups

High-flying tech stocks have been bruised the most in the recent pull but backs cyclical issues have held up.

While we have seen deterioration in the performance of market leaders, we have simultaneously seen signs of stabilization from cyclicals such as Industrials and a lack of outperformance from defensives. This all aligns to support our tactical risk, bullish backdrop message to investors.

The S&P 500 was largely flat in afternoon trading Friday towards the end of another volatile week as investors digested data that suggested a long economic revival from the virus-led chaos.

The S&P 500 saw the 1st back-to-back weekly decliner since March as concerns about the massive build-up in Call options tied to tech names exacerbated the selloff.

We are seeing some rotation from the previous leaders into some of the laggards and it’s a potentially encouraging sign that we are not just having a sell everything moment like in March.

It is going to be much more of a volatile back and fill relationship and it might cause some investors some pain on that action.

Many investors view the pause as a healthy consolidation after a strong 5-month rally in the S&P 500 that was powered by a group of heavyweight techs and lots of fiscal and monetary aid/relief/stimulus.

Friday, the latest data showed US consumer prices increased solidly in August, but the labor market slack will keep a lid on inflation as the economy recovers from the C-19 instant recession.

Friday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +131.06 at 27655.64, NAS Comp -66.05 to 10853.55, S&P 500 +1.78 at 3340.97

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 827-M/shares exchanged.

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes for the week ended 11 September 2020 is Neutral with a Very Bullish bias.

NAS Comp +21.0% YTD

S&P 500 +3.4% YTD

DJIA -3.1% YTD

Russell 2000 -10.3% YTD

Looking Ahead: There are no notable economic reports scheduled for Monday.

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!