There is No White House Strategy that Includes a Lockdown

“President Trump’s plan is that America is open for business” — Paul Ebeling

Thursday, the US Commerce Department reported the the economy grew at Record 33.1% Rate in Q-3

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Thursday that President Trump will not institute a lockdown in response to the ongoing Chinese Act of War Virus chaos.

“There’s not any part of our strategy that’s going to include a lockdown,” Mr. Meadows.

He added, “This President has been making sure that we’re working around the clock to get therapeutics and vaccines, and we’re well on our way, hopefully within weeks of deploying vaccines and getting final approval with a couple of different companies.”

Mr. Meadows added that President Trump is focused on improving the economy, and ensuring ”that America is open for business.”

“That is what the President’s all about: finding ways to make sure we can grow our economy, lowering taxes. He has got a plan that he is working to lower taxes for middle-income wage earners and also looking at incentives to bring onshoring, bring companies back from abroad here to the United States,” Mr. Meadows said.

“We are going to make sure that America is open for business so you can say, ‘Made in America,’ and it not only produces the highest quality but at the lowest cost,” he added.

Thursday, the benchmark US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA+139.16 at 26659.05, NAS Comp +180.72 at 11185.52, S&P 500 +39.08 at 3310.11

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.1-B/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias.

NAS Comp +24.7% YTD

S&P 500 +2.5% YTD

DJIA -6.6% YTD

Russell 2000 -6.4% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the Personal Income and Spending report for September, the Q-3 Employment Cost Index, the Chicago PMI for October, and the final Univ. of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment (MSI) for October Friday.

