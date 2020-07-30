There Are More Drug Overdoses and Suicides Than C-19 Coronavirus Deaths in US

By on

There Are More Drug Overdoses and Suicides Than C-19 Coronavirus Deaths in US

#C19coronavirus #drug #suicide #deaths #CDC

In a testimony for a Buck Institute webinar, Dr. Robert Redfield said that the US has a far greater number of suicides now than it does deaths from C-19 coronavirus. And drug overdose deaths also greatly outnumber deaths from C-19, he said.

While Dr. Redfield did not say where he obtained the suicide numbers, “a doctor at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California, claimed the facility has ‘seen a year’s worth of suicide attempts in the last 4 weeks,’” Townhall reported.

If that is not enough, lockdowns and closed schools are severely harming young people’s mental health, he added.

In respect to children contracting C-19 coronavirus, Dr. Redfield said statistics so far show their risk of getting the virus is about 1 in 1,000,000. In comparison, their risk of flu is 5 to 10X higher.

On the other hand, the risk to teachers is potentially greater because they may have comorbidities like diabetes and heart disease that put them at higher risk of acquiring The China Virus and of having more severe symptoms.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , ,

There Are More Drug Overdoses and Suicides Than C-19 Coronavirus Deaths in US added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge. Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. The Big Q: Will the CDC ever admit the grave consequences of their errors?
  2. A Key Difference Between C-19 Coronavirus and the 1918 Spanish Flu
  3. C-19 Coronavirus: Everyone Was Wrong, “The immune response to the virus is stronger than everyone thought”
  4. Tune Out the Fake News C-19 Coronavirus Fear Mongering, the Death Rates are Not Going Up