The World’s Most Exclusive Island Hideaway (Video)

#Seychelles #luxury #island #resort

NORTH ISLAND, SEYCHELLES

North Island is the world’s most exclusive hideaway and 1 the best hotels in the world.

This beautiful island has just 11 opulent villas overlooking the pristine, white powder sands and turquoise waters of the Ile Du Nord eco-reserve.

Raised off the ground to catch the cooling Indian Ocean breezes, all of the villas open onto a private garden and the beach.

Plunge pools and outdoor showers provide the finishing touches to your own private sanctuary.

The island’s lounge and dining areas, scenically located health spa and gym, library and dive center, and a rim-flow swimming pool are all built into a granitic outcrop.

North Island Seychelles Tops the list of the best luxury resorts in the Seychelles, the most astonishing beach retreats in Africa, the world’s best luxury hotels, the world’s most expensive hotels, and the world’s best honeymoon resorts.

The resort was the honeymoon retreat of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge in Y 2011.

Hotel website: North Island

Have a healthy day, the world is opening up, Keep the Faith!