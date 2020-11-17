The Why of Donald J. Trump…

#DonaldJTrump

“Donald Trump defines ‘The America Success Story‘” — Paul Ebeling

America’s Economy is Back and Roaring and The People Are Winning all Down to President Trump’s policies

Donald J. Trump is the 45th President of the United States. He sincerely believes the United States has incredible potential and will go on to exceed even its remarkable achievements of the past.

He defines the American success story.

Throughout his life he has continually set the standards of business and entrepreneurial excellence, especially in real estate, sports, and entertainment, building on his success in private life when he entered into public service and politics.

In his 1st run for any public office he won the Presidency of our Republic.

A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance, Mr. Trump followed in his father’s footsteps into the world of real estate development, making his mark in New York City.

There, the Trump name became synonymous with the most prestigious of addresses in Manhattan and, subsequently, throughout the world.

Mr. Trump is also an author. Having written more than 14 bestsellers. His first book, The Art of the Deal, is considered a business classic.

When Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the Presidency on 16 June 2015 I was among the 1st to call him the winner, he registered with me as Ronald Reagan in the Fall of 1979.

He then accepted the Republican nomination for President of the United States in July of Y 2016, having debated and defeated 17 other contenders during the Republican primaries.

On 8 November 2016, Mr. Trump was elected President in the largest Electoral College landslide for a Republican in 28 yrs. He won more than 2,600 counties nationwide, the most since President Ronald Reagan in Y 1984. He received the votes of more than 62-M+ Americans, the most ever for a Republican candidate.

President Trump promised and delivered historic results in his 1st term in office despite partisan gridlock Washington DC, and resistance from special interests and the administrative state.

He passed record-setting tax cuts and regulation cuts, achieved energy independence, replaced NAFTA with the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, invested $2-T to completely rebuild our Military, launched the Space Force, obliterated the ISIS Caliphate, achieved a major breakthroughs for Peace in the Middle East, passed the most significant Veterans Affairs reforms in 50 yrs, confirmed over 250 federal judges, including 2 Supreme Court Justices, signed bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform, lowered drug prices, protected Medicare and Social Security, and secured our nation’s borders.

To halt the COVID global ‘pandemic’, President Trump launched the greatest national mobilization since World War II.

The Trump Administration enacted the largest package of financial relief in American history, created the most advanced testing system in the world, developed effective medical treatments to save millions of lives, and launched Operation Warp Speed to make and deliver a vaccine in record time and defeat the The China Act of War Virus.

President Trump has been married to his wife, Melania, for 17.5 yrs, they are parents to their son, Barron. Mr. Trump also has 4 adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany, as well as 10 grandchildren.

Making and Keeping America Great!

Making and Keeping America Great!