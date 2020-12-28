The Vast Majority of Americans (75%) Prefer Capitalism, only 11% Socialism

#Americans #Capitalism #Socialism

“Americans’ reaction to the term “socialism” is more negative in the polling as the vast majority view Capitalism and free enterprise positively, socialism is not popular in the USA!” — Paul Ebeling

The progressive Marxist Democrat-socialist movement has not caught on as 75% of American voters prefer Capitalism over Socialism, and just 11% prefer Socialism, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll.

This comes as President Trump is pushing $2,000 stimulus checks against the will of the GOP’s fiscal conservatives in Congress. And has vowed to get them to The People.

A Gallop survey reveals that since Y 2010 there has been a meaningful change in the percentage holding positive views of socialism per se, then at 40% and now at about 10%

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between 3-6 December by Rasmussen Reports with a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!