The USA Civil War May Have Already Begun

By Shayne Heffernan

I’ve been watching the unraveling of America with a growing sense of unease, and I’m starting to believe we’re already in the opening salvos of a new civil war—not one fought with muskets and cannons, but with assassination attempts, economic sabotage, and a battle for control of the nation’s soul. The signs are everywhere, and they’re impossible to ignore.

Take the two assassination attempts on Donald Trump. The first, in July 2024, saw a gunman graze his ear at a rally in Pennsylvania, killing an innocent bystander before being taken down. The second, just months later in September, unfolded at his golf course in Florida—a chilling reminder that the stakes are life-and-death. These aren’t isolated incidents; they’re symptoms of a deeper rage boiling over, a refusal by some to accept the will of the electorate that returned Trump to power. When bullets replace ballots, you’re not far from chaos.

Then there’s Elon Musk, a lightning rod for this brewing conflict. His businesses—particularly Tesla—have become targets of a coordinated assault. Far-left activists have hurled Molotov cocktails at Tesla showrooms, set fire to storage units, and vandalized cars with graffiti, all in protest of his role in Trump’s administration through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Individual Tesla owners report harassment, their vehicles keyed or smashed in what feels like a personal vendetta against Musk’s influence. Celebrities are piling on, too—publicly trashing their Teslas, returning them with fanfare, and flooding social media with posts to undermine his empire. This isn’t just activism; it’s economic warfare aimed at a man who’s challenging the status quo.

The courts are another battlefield. Activist judges, emboldened by ideology, are subverting government orders at every turn. Rulings have slowed Trump and Musk’s efforts to dismantle bloated federal agencies, with lawsuits piling up to protect the old guard’s power. A federal judge in March 2025 blocked DOGE’s moves against USAID, calling it unconstitutional, despite the agency’s critics—like me—seeing it as a globalist slush fund ripe for the chopping block. These judicial overreaches aren’t just legal disputes; they’re acts of defiance against a mandate to shrink government, handed down by voters.

The industrial-military complex isn’t sitting idly by either. Trump and Musk’s push to gut USAID—a $40 billion behemoth that funnels taxpayer money to NGOs, foreign governments, and dubious “aid” projects—has sparked a fierce backlash. This agency, born in the Cold War, has morphed into a tool for entrenched interests, and its defenders in the Pentagon and beyond are fighting tooth and nail to preserve their influence. Cutting it threatens their gravy train, and they’re not going down without a fight.

Social media amplifies the tension. Calls for violence against Trump and Musk have metastasized across platforms like X, where posts range from veiled threats to outright incitement. Musk himself stirred the pot in September 2024 with a now-deleted post musing why no one had targeted Biden or Harris—crude, yes, but a reflection of the raw anger splitting the country. Meanwhile, the left’s outrage machine churns out hashtags like #DeportElonMusk, and celebrities egg on their followers to boycott or destroy anything tied to Musk’s name. It’s a digital lynch mob, and it’s growing.

I don’t say this lightly: the United States feels like a powder keg. Two assassination attempts on a president, attacks on a visionary’s businesses, rogue judges, a desperate military-industrial complex, and a culture of venom spewing online—it’s a recipe for collapse. We’re not debating policy anymore; we’re picking sides in a war. The question is, how long can this simmer before it explodes? For me, the civil war may not be coming—it might already be here.