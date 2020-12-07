The US Seeing the Fastest Recovery from Recession in History

#US #rcession #recovery #COVID #FDA
“This is the fastest recovery from a recession in American history, because in 6 months the unemployment rate down from 13% to 6.7%”— Paul Ebeling
The economic recovery during the global coronavirus chaos is nothing short of a “miracle,” said Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore lamented.
Mr. Moore pointed to The Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed working to expedite a COVID-19 vaccine to the world.
“The Operation Warp Speed vaccine was announced a week after the election, which was rather suspicious,” Mr Moore said
That is a tribute not only to Donald Trump and to our free-enterprise system. And yet, because of the FDA, US citizens will get access to the vaccine a month after the Brits get it. What is that about?
Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!
