The US Economy Holding Up Well on Good Economics

The US economy is holding up despite a rise in Covid cases.

‘’It is hard to find a huge drop in the real-time economic data,” The Richmond Fed President said Monday. “I am thinking about credit-card spending which I get to see every week. It really has not taken a step back.”

The Fed’s monthly asset purchases of $120-B already are providing strong stimulus to the economy, in addition to near-Zero interest rates.

The FOMC is considering changes to its asset program, including new guidance, the minutes of its last meeting revealed.

“I am intrigued by what the Bank of Canada has done in terms of duration extension,” Mr. Barkin said. “I think that is an interesting technique if we decide the economy needs some more stimulus.”

Last month the Bank of Canada made a technical adjustment to its bond purchase program, scaling back the buying of government bonds while shifting purchases to longer-term securities.

But, with long-term US Treasury yields below 1%, a move to push down rates further might have little effect.

“We have a relatively flat yield curve at relatively low levels,” he said. “It is not compellingly obvious to me that the big challenge we have right now is around how do we lower Treasuries another few basis points.”

Americans’ savings built up over the last 9 months from fiscal stimulus and from cutting spending while sheltering at home will serve as a backstop for the economy, 72% of which is consumer spending.

The Richmond Fed President a FOMC voter next year said: “I am reasonably hopeful about the vaccine for the virus. If that comes full in say at the end of the 2nd quarter, then you can imagine light at the end of the tunnel” for a full recover to pre-chaos levels, as the economic data is overall good.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!