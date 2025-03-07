The Trump Trade: A Long-Term Play—Buy the Dips in Bitcoin, Gold, TSLA, BIDU, BABA, and NVIDIA, While Tuning Out Oval Office Noise



By Shayne Heffernan

Published: March 7, 2025, 09:40 PM +07

The financial markets have been buzzing since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, with a so-called “Trump Trade” sparking both excitement and uncertainty. Investors are eyeing assets like Bitcoin, gold, Tesla (TSLA), Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and NVIDIA as potential winners in this new era. My take? This is a long-term game, and the smart move is to buy the dips while ignoring the daily chatter pouring out of the Oval Office. Let’s break it down.

First off, Bitcoin has ridden a wave of optimism since Trump’s election, fueled by his pro-crypto stance and promises of a strategic reserve. Prices have soared past $100,000, doubling from last year, but recent pullbacks show the momentum isn’t bulletproof. Gold, meanwhile, has hit all-time highs above $2,940 an ounce, driven by tariff fears and safe-haven buying—a trend that’s outpaced even Bitcoin’s gains this year. These assets thrive on uncertainty, and Trump’s policies—tariffs, trade wars, and deregulation—deliver that in spades. The data backs this: U.S. gold imports from Switzerland jumped to 1,164 tons in February alone, a clear signal of shifting capital flows.

On the stock front, Tesla’s valuation has seesawed, recently dipping after a post-election surge, yet its alignment with Trump’s inner circle—thanks to Elon Musk’s vocal support—keeps it in play. NVIDIA, a leader in AI chips, faces tariff-related headwinds but remains a powerhouse as global tech demand grows. Over in China, Baidu and Alibaba have shown resilience despite trade tensions, with Alibaba’s $53 billion AI investment signaling long-term potential. Their recent rallies suggest undervaluation, even as Trump’s rhetoric threatens further tariffs.

Here’s the rub: the Oval Office noise—tweets, executive orders, and tariff threats—creates short-term volatility. Trump’s latest crypto reserve plan, including Bitcoin and other tokens, has sparked debate, with some calling it a bubble risk. Others see it as a game-changer, though the inclusion of riskier assets like XRP raises eyebrows. Markets react fast, but the fundamentals of these assets hold stronger than the daily headlines suggest. Gold’s 11% rise in 2025 and Bitcoin’s steady climb past $90,000 despite dips show resilience beyond the hype.

My advice? Focus on the long haul. Buy dips when panic hits—Bitcoin at $85,000, gold at $2,800, or TSLA below $300—and hold firm. These assets align with Trump’s economic playbook: deregulation for tech, protectionism boosting gold, and crypto as a new frontier. But tune out the noise. The market doesn’t care about every Truth Social post or summit soundbite. Check the data—U.S. Treasury yields are up, reflecting growth bets, yet equities like NVIDIA still offer upside. China’s tech sector, despite tariffs, isn’t folding.

This isn’t blind optimism. Risks abound—trade wars could stifle Baidu and Alibaba, and crypto’s energy use draws scrutiny. Yet the trend favors those who play the long game. Trump’s policies may shift, but the underlying currents—innovation, scarcity, and safe-haven demand—aren’t going away. So, load up on the dips, ignore the Oval Office circus, and let the market do its work.