The Trump Economy is the Best in 50 Years

“The US economy made a dramatic comeback after many years of unemployment and war.” — Paul Ebeling

President Trump’s promised rollback of the tax and regulatory schemes implemented from Y 1993 until he was elected, he did triggering the best US economy in 50+ yrs

Below are 10 facts since President Trump was elected that prove this is the best overall economy in more than 50 yrs:

Employment: Confirmed that this is the best labor market since Y 1969 with low unemployment, more jobs and rising wages. GDP: President Trump is the 1st President to have GDP consistently higher than 3%, President Barack Hussein Obama was only the President to fail to achieve 1 yr of 3% GDP growth. Wages: President Trump is the 1st President to improve wages in a generation where income is at an all-time high. Stock Market: The US stock market has risen more than 40% since President Trump’s election. Gas and Fuel Prices: Gas prices are low in most US states that do not over-tax fuel with local and state taxes. Many states have $2.15/gal gasoline right now. Ethnic Employment Success: The employment success for all ethnicities is at record high. Hussein Obama had has a hard time creating jobs and many people gave up looking for work and were on the dole. Manufacturing Jobs: Manufacturing jobs are back in the US for the 1st time in a generation. President Trump created 284,000 manufacturing jobs in Y 2018 alone. Millions of manufacturing jobs were lost during Hussein Obama’s 1st 2 yrs in office. Some 1 in 6 were lost between January 2008 and March 2010 and Hussein Obama never got those jobs back. And he actually told President Trump he could not, would not beable to bring those lost jobs back, he was wrong. Taxes and Regulatory: Corporate taxes were cut from 35% to 21%. America moved from worst tax system up to 1 of the most competitive in the world under President Trump’s 1st 2 yrs in office. Lower tax rates allow US companies to spend more money, buy more assets, pay more employee benefits, buy stock back to put money on Main Street and into state coffers, and even help pay better dividends to seniors who live paycheck to paycheck. Nasdaq: The NASDAQ stock market value finally exceeded the Y 1999 prices under President Trump. This says that companies were stagnant for 18 yrs until President Trump took office. Level the Playing Field: With a mixed bag of tax-code improvements, removal of red tape, new trade agreements, and competitive tariffs, the US economy is more insulated from failure. Even the Fed is willing to lower rates if other countries harm the US trading environment.

With lower taxes, more jobs, no war, and a strong stock market, the US is rebuild and maintain the economic boom started by President Trump.

After a generation of war and unemployment problems plus the China virus induced instant recession earlier this year, it is possible that the US can have lasting prosperity if it continues to utilize common-sense economic strategies, but the youth of our country must pay the $10-T of new debt created by Hussein Obama.

Because of technology and other efficient systems, inflation remains low.

The Fed in this new era seems to unilaterally create artificial inflation rather than slow it down.

Thus, we are in a new paradigm of The Trump Era and we are now competing with the other 180+ countries around the world as the most business friendly super power.

The Big Q: Can the economy blow up again?

The Big A: Yes if there is a combination of forces of debt, lower productivity, higher taxes, higher interest rates, lower foreign investment, and less spending.

The biggest problem is paying unfunded liabilities and the debt created by Hussein Obama. Thus, the only way out of his mess is to continue to create jobs, get people off of public assistance by allowing great jobs to be created, create more government revenue through lower taxes on a larger group of new producers, and lower the costs of running government.

