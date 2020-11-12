The Trump Administration to Crackdown on US Investments in Chinese Firms

The Trump Administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit US investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the PLA in a bid to ramp up pressure on Beijing after the US election certifies him as the winner

The order, which could impact some of China’s biggest companies, including telecoms firms China Telecom Corp Ltd 0728.HK, China Mobile Ltd 0941.HK and surveillance equipment maker Hikvision 002415.SZ, could be released as later Thursday.

The order prohibits any transaction by US persons in securities of 31 Chinese companies that were designated by the Defense Department as backed by Chinese military (PLA) earlier this year.

