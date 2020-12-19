The Technocrat Elite Vs The Rest of Us, President Trump has Taken a Key Step Against Technocracy in Education

#technocrats #freedom #privacy #education #socialengineering #GreatReset #COVID #chaos

“When people can do what they want, consumer demand ultimately drives commerce, not so in a technocratic society” — Paul Ebeling”

Technocracy is not based on common pricing mechanisms such as supply and demand or free commerce. Instead, the economy of technocracy is based on energy resources, which then dictates the types of products being produced, bought, sold and consumed

Technocracy, the brainchild of scientists and engineers, requires social engineering to keep the system working; hence the need for massive data mining and surveillance

Many of the terms we have heard in recent years refer to technocracy under a different name. Examples include sustainable development, Agenda 21, the 2030 Agenda, the New Urban Agenda, Green economy, the Green new deal and the global warming movement in general.

The Paris Climate Agreement is also part of the technocratic agenda

Other terms that are synonymous with technocracy include the Great Reset, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ‘Build Back Better‘

The common goal of all these movements is to capture all the world’s resources for a small global elite that have the know-how to program the computer systems that will come to dictate the lives of everyone.

Technocracy is the ultimate form of totalitarianism and the absolute destruction of personal freedom and privacy.

What is more, technocracy is not a political system, as it seeks to eliminate elected officials and government overall. Politics has no place in this system which, when fully implemented, would run itself more or less automatically, with input at the top by the technological masterminds. There is also no room for nations or nationalism that might influence the behavior of people.

Who are the Technocrats?

While technocracy used to be a private club, the technocrats today do not have membership cards, so it can be difficult to correctly identify them all.

Key players are the members of the Trilateral Commission.

One cannot join the Trilateral Commission. It selects its members by invitation only.

Well-known names in the US Trilateral group include David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger, Michael Bloomberg and Google’s Eric Schmidt and Susan Molinari, VP for Public Policy at Google.

Also, from the media there is David Ignatius, a columnist for The Washington Post; David Sanger, chief Washington correspondent for The New York Times, and Gerald Seib, executive editor at The Wall Street Journal.

The ‘pandemic‘ chaos is Key to the technocrats’ Great Reset that will usher in a whole new world of unimaginable restrictions on freedom.

It has already accomplished a massive redistribution of wealth already, taken from the middle class, from small business owners and given to large multinational companies.

Do not be surprised at talk about providing everyone with a basic income, a step toward the Y 2030 cashless “utopia” where you own nothing, and universal debt forgiveness in return for the forfeiture of all rights to private ownership going forward.

The lockdowns had and continue to have the effect of demolishing local economies in the US and around the world.

COVID-19 is a needless manmade situation that is now being used as an excuse for the desperate need to “reset” the economic system, and “build back better.”

Lockdowns and school closings have ushered in calls for more online learning which separates students from the real world where people interact with people and leadership emerges.

Online learning locks our youth into the digital surveillance matrix to an even greater extent than ever before, and just as the COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out, it sets the stage for biometric surveillance, tracking and tracing, which will be tied in with all people’s other personal data including medical records, digital ID, digital banking and a social credit system.

All of this in turn requires 5G, which will soon be rolling out in the midst of this chaos.

President Trump Friday officially unveiled his choices for the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission, which will focus on totally discrediting the 1619 Project promoted by The New York Times.

The 1776 Commission was formed to advise the President about the core principles of the American founding and how to protect those principles by promoting patriotic education.

It is a Key step on the path to a renewed and confident national unity is through a rediscovery of our shared identity rooted in those principles.’

President Trump created the commission in an executive order issued last month to ”better enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union.“

The 18-member panel will be chaired by Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College, with retired Vanderbilt University professor Carol M. Swain as Vice Chair. It also includes conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant. The commission’s executive director will be Matthew Spalding, Hillsdale Associate Vice President and Dean of Educational Programs.

Now, once you become more familiar with the technocratic agenda, you will see how all these events are not random, but string together, forming a grand net that will attempt to determine everything The People do, including what they fix and buy to eat, where and when

The answer is: educate yourself and others. Once you see the plan, the next step is to resist and object to any and all implementations of the technocratic agenda.

The People can win because there are more of us than there are of them, get vocal about it, join forces against it, present a united front, stay free!

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!