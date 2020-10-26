The Risk of Opening Schools is Exaggerated

#schools #risk #virus #superspreader

As The China Virus school closures continue for US children not being physically in school, many doctors and health professionals are questioning whether schools should continue to stall opening.

Pediatrician and medical director at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, Dr. Danielle Dooley, said the negative impacts are taking their toll on children. From mental health problems to hunger to the risk of child abuse and more, the children are beginning to suffer greatly, not to mention the education they are not getting, she said.

Meanwhile, schools around the world in Thailand, South Africa, Gambia, Vietnam and Japan are finding that opening schools does not contribute to “superspreader” events.

In Sweden, there is Zero mortality from the virus in the 1.8-M children who stayed in school in the Spring.

