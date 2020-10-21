The Perfect Washington DC Getaways

#WashingtonDC #Getaways

These nearby weekend destinations from Washington DC celebrate the scenery, history, and culture of the Eastern seaboard.

Washington DC is a big city, and sometimes people need an escape from the city. From Washington DC your can explore much of the Eastern seaboard on a short road trip.

Here are 3 convenient weekend trips from inside The Beltway, as follows:

Williamsburg, Virginia

Williamsburg is a breath of fresh air, and just 3 hrs from DC by car. Stay at Williamsburg Lodge the epitome of boutique luxury in an 18th Century style home with modern amenities, or Williamsburg Inn, which also draws inspiration from Colonial Williamsburg to curate a luxury stay. Visit the Governor’s Palace, the Dewitt Wallace Decorative Art Museum, and The Wren Building on the William and Mary campus, the art at Gallery at York Hall to Danforth Pewter and the Williamsburg Craft House.

Ocean City, New Jersey

Ocean City, New Jersey is 1 of America’s favorite beach towns, and a doable weekend trip from Washington DC. Stay at a luxury bed and breakfast steps from the water; reserve a villa apartment at Atlantis Inn, or the treehouse room or fireplace suite at Ocean City Mansion. Spend your mornings wandering the Ocean City boardwalk, an institution since Y 1902, with a latte in hand. As you relax on the beach. Rent bikes for the boardwalk, take the kids to Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, then play a round of mini golf on the boardwalk . End your evening with a seafood dinner.

Annapolis, Maryland

When visiting Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay, stay across the water on Kent Island at Inn and Chesapeake Bay Beach Club, a luxurious retreat with 77 guestrooms. Across the bay in Annapolis, stroll the streets of Historic Downtown Annapolis, take the kids to feed the ducks at City Dock with an ice cream cone and immerse yourself in the city’s history at the William Paca House. To experience Chesapeake Bay to its fullest, rent equipment and get out on the water. For lunch or dinner, the food scene in Annapolis alone is worth driving for, have dinner at a Prohibition-style speakeasy.

