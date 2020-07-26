#PresidentTrump #AirForceOne

The modified Boeing 747 airplane pictured above that now serves as Air Force One sits on the tarmac at sunset at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

This 2020 Presidential campaign will deliver a $5.3-B Air Force One to the next Commander-in-Chief.

The current Air Force One was put into service during former President George HW Bush (41) in the early 1990’s, and the Boeing 747-8i will be delivered to Joint Base Andrews late in Y 2024 around the next Presidential election.

The next Presidential aircraft is not new, it was bought 2nd hand from Russia airline, Transaero, which went out of business.

“We got a really good deal,” former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said.

President Trump worked to keep costs down, an estimated $5.3-B when completed.

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4-B,” President Trump Tweeted in Y 2016. “Cancel order!”

Notably, the current Air Force One has air-to-air refueling capability, permitting unlimited miles, which the next 1 will not, ranging just 5,900 nautical miles.

Air Force sources said the air-to-air refueling of the existing Air Force One was never used even when putting former President George W Bush airborne during 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The next Air Force One will still be able carry the President and 70 others nonstop to any continent on the planet, including Tokyo, Japan, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Tel Aviv, Israel.

The fuel efficiency of the General Electric engine will be better and save flying the plane some $1.9-B, despite being a larger aircraft, according to the report.

