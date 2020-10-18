#SanFrancisco #house #buy

"A 6-figure income may not be enough to buy a house in San Francisco. California"

The most expensive city in the US to buy a house is San Francisco, where homebuyers need a $206,760 income to live comfortably and buy a house.

California is the most expensive to own a home and live. A lot of factors go into how expensive it is to live in a certain state, like state taxes. Seattle is 1 of the most expensive locations, with a recommended income of $112,570 before buying a home, the median household income in Seattle is $102,586.

The most affordable places to buy a house is Jackson, Mississippi, where homebuyers need just a $44,129 income a year to buy a house and keep up with other living costs, according to an analysis of Zillow (NASDAQ:Z).

In Birmingham, Alabama like Jackson, Mississippi homes typically cost less than $70,000 and living expenses are low that means that residents need to make less than $49,000 to live comfortably and own a home.

Many of the affordable areas are in the Southeast; Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina. In Tennessee, they do not have high taxes, so it is cheaper to buy a property.

“Keeping their salary in mind, this can give people an idea whether it will always be difficult [to make housing payments with cost of living]. Prospective homeowners can look at other options [locations] and find a place to work that is going to be more comfortable for their finances,” said a mortgage study author.

The China Act of War Virus opened many options for people because businesses are shifting to be more remote-work friendly. Many people can move to a cheaper area while still working where they want to work.

In September US home prices were Y-Y, selling for a median $350,000 in according to the data. But because low mortgage rates have increased purchasing power, homes are about 4.8% more attainable relative to income than they were last year.

Plus, affordability has increased by 10-15% in most cities, and low interest rates are driving the market.

