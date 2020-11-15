The Most Beautiful Words in the English Language

#English #language #words #meaning

If you stop to absorb a stunning Sunset or buy fresh flowers every week, you might appreciate the poetry of language as I do.

For words that sound as beautiful as their meanings, these words roll off the tongue with a rhythm that have you saying them over and over.

Aurora: You might recognize this word as short for aurora borealis, “Aurora” is another word for dawn, so no matter what the connotation, an aurora is bright, colorful, and inspiring.

Mellifluous: The definition of “mellifluous” also describes the word itself. “Mellifluous” means to have a pleasant, musical sound. You can practically sing the word. People typically use the word to describe someone’s voice.

Felicity: Felicity is a beautiful word, not just because of how it sounds, but because of how it feels. “Felicity” means intense happiness. It can also mean that perfect satisfaction of finding the right words to express your thoughts. Given how hard it can be to express ourselves, felicity is a word lover’s dream.

Lithe: Lithe evokes an image of grace. If you have ever watched a ballet dancer dance, you have seen “lithe” live: lean, flexible, and agile

Scintillating: Scintillating means sparkling or especially skillful and clever. It stands out in every sense whether you say it or see it.

Visceral: The beauty of this word comes from the intensity of its sound. When you say the word, it feels like it comes from deep within your chest. A visceral emotion comes from pure emotion with often no logic involved.

Effervescent is a word that makes us feel good. It is bubbly both in a carbonated drink and in a person who brims with enthusiasm. Effervescent people usually have contagious laughter. We cannot help but love them

Gossamer is a word we expect to hear when discussing delicate things, you say it, you feel how gentle it is. You feel the silkiness of the word and it starts to feel like a cloud you can sink into.

Halcyon often refers to peaceful days gone by, which sounds like a dream. It’s also a bird both real and mythical. The mythical version of a halcyon once lived at sea and had the power to calm water and wind.

Surreptitious: The beauty of “surreptitious” comes from its sound and mystery. The word itself is like a whisper, which is probably what you are doing if you are keeping secrets as the word implies.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!