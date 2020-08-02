The Majority of Likely Voters See Donald Trump as “The Law & Order President” and Will Win a 2nd Term in November

#PresidentTrump #Law&Order #election

The Poll: Zogby Analytics’ online survey of 1516 likely US voters was conducted 21-23 July and the margin of error plus or minus 2.5%

The majority of likely US voters agree with President Trump’s assertion he is the law and order candidate in this November’s election.

“Many people have taken their anger and frustration to the streets to protest police brutality and racism,” John Zogby concludes. “Cities across the nation have witnessed mostly peaceful protests, but some have turned violent, and while some of these frustrations are justified, there have been many instances of chaos that are not.

“While many have slammed the use of federal troops in cities like Portland and Chicago by the DOJ, President Trump’s message that he is the ‘law order’ President coupled with violence in cities and suburbs across the nation could have the effect of helping Trump win back voters, if he is seen as a stabilizing presence, and if the violence and protests continue to spill out of control.

“Some voters may not feel safe leaving their homes, which could shift suburban voters back into Trump’s column and increase his lead with swing voters.”

As 19 of the 20 Democrat-run cities are burned, vandalized, and in some cases destroyed by BLM rioters, som Democrats manage to blame President Trump for it.

Only 25% of Democrats polled believe President Trump is the Law & Order candidate, while 75% disagree. That left the majority at 52% strongly or somewhat believing President Trump is the Law & Order candidate.

Also, a plurality of likely US voters strongly disagreed at 34%.

President Trump still has to win over the suburbs.

“Where residents live also played a factor in their assessment of Trump’s law and order stance; voters in the suburbs (41% agreed/59% disagreed) were less likely to agree that Trump was the ‘law and order’ President compared to majorities of voters living in large cities (54% agreed/46% disagreed), small cities (58% agreed/42% disagreed), and voters living in rural areas (57% agreed/43% disagreed),” according to Mr. Zogby.

Among age demographics, per the poll:

Voters aged 18-29 (45% agreed/55% disagreed).

Voters aged 30-49 (57% agreed/43% disagreed).

Voters aged 65+ (52% agreed/48% disagreed).

Voters aged 50-64 (49% agreed/51% disagreed).

Among education demographics, per the poll:

College educated voters (56% agreed/44% disagreed).

Non-college educated voters (48% agreed/53% disagreed).

“This has been a trend as of late, with the President appealing more to college educated voters than non-college educated voter – the latter were a big part of his winning coalition in 2016,” Mr. Zogby noted.

Among gender demographics, per the poll:

Men (59% agreed/41% disagreed).

Women (44% agreed/56% disagreed).

Among political affiliation demographics, per the poll:

Republicans (87% agreed/13% disagreed).

Independents (43% agreed/57% disagreed).

Democrats (25% agreed/75% disagreed).

Among ethnicity demographics, per the poll:

Hispanics (50% agreed/50% disagreed).

African Americans voters (27% agreed/73% disagreed).

Mr. Zogby also noted: “President Trump performed much better with swing voters- who voted for Obama in 2012 and then in turn voted for Trump in 2016 (83% agreed/17% disagreed) and consumers such as weekly Walmart (68% agreed/33% disagreed) and weekly Amazon shoppers (62% agreed/38% disagreed).”

51 %of likely voters, regardless of their political support, believe President Trump will win reelection compared to 43% who think Joe Biden will be elected, according to a recent Zogby poll.

The remaining 6% believe someone else would win the Y 2020 Presidential election.

