A majority of likely voters are fans of how President Trump is running the country, according to a new poll.

Rasmussen Reports’ daily Presidential Tracking Poll released Monday was lauded by President Trump, who called the results of his approval rating “Great” on Twitter.

Poll results show the following:

51% of likely voters say they approve of the job President Trump is doing.

48% of likely voters say they disapprove of the job President Trump is doing.

40% of likely voters say they strongly approve.

43% of likely voters say they strongly disapprove.

President Trump’s approval rating is greater than former President Barack Hussein Obama’s was on the same day in Y 2012.

On 14 September 2012, 48% of likely voters said they approved of the job Mr. Hussein Obama was doing, according to a prior Rasmussen poll.

“Great, Just Out!,” President Trump tweeted Monday morning about the poll results. “51% Approval Rating in Rasmussen Poll. 95% in Republican Party.”

President Trump added that the “Stock Market up BIG today” and questioned “Will I ever be given credit for the Markets and Economy?”

“Next year will be BIG!” he concluded his Tweet.

Rasmussen polls 500 likely voters each night, the results from which are reported on a 3-day rolling average basis. For a full sample of 1,500 likely voters, the poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

