The Majority of Americans Feel Better Off than 4 Yrs Ago

Gallup recently released a poll where it asked Americans how they feel about their circumstances today as opposed to 4 yrs ago. Thus, proving the Trump Policies work.

And even with The China Act of War Virus, the resulting instant recession and the ongoing division surrounding the upcoming elections, the majority of Americans feel better off today then during The Hussein Obama Administration.

The poll found 56% of Americans say they are better off now than they were in Y 2016 when Hussein Obama and Lie’n Biden were in office.

More surprisingly just 32% of Americans said they were worse off now. The 56% is a record high when the poll was conducting during the election of a sitting President.

The high better off number is really not surprising. And, had the virus chaos not caused the economic and social wrecking ball, it is not hard to imagine that the better off number would have exceeded 60%.

The reason for this is easy to see.

Most Americans judge whether they are better off by looking at economic, security and general living conditions, including personal freedom. In each of those 3 areas, Americans are far better off.

Wednesday, the benchmark stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -165.81 to 28513.94, NAS Comp -95.17 to 11768.66, S&P 500 -23.26 to 3488.67

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in light at 764-M/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullis with a Very Bullish bias.

NAS Comp +31.2% YTD

S&P 500 +8.0% YTD

DJIA -0.1% YTD

Russell 2000 -2.8% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the wkly Initial and Continuing Claims report, the Philadelphia Fed Index for October, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for October, Import and Export Prices for September, and possibly the Treasury Budget for September Thursday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!