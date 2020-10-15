The Majority of Americans Feel Better Off than 4 Yrs Ago

By on

The Majority of Americans Feel Better Off than 4 Yrs Ago

#Americans #BetterOff #TrumpPolicies

$DIA $SPY $QQQ $RUTX $VXX

Gallup recently released a poll where it asked Americans how they feel about their circumstances today as opposed to 4 yrs ago. Thus, proving the Trump Policies work.

And even with The China Act of War Virus, the resulting instant recession and the ongoing division surrounding the upcoming elections, the majority of Americans feel better off today then during The Hussein Obama Administration.

The poll found 56% of Americans say they are better off now than they were in Y 2016 when Hussein Obama and Lie’n Biden were in office.

More surprisingly just 32% of Americans said they were worse off now. The 56% is a record high when the poll was conducting during the election of a sitting President.

The high better off number is really not surprising. And, had the virus chaos not caused the economic and social wrecking ball, it is not hard to imagine that the better off number would have exceeded 60%.

The reason for this is easy to see.

Most Americans judge whether they are better off by looking at economic, security and general living conditions, including personal freedom. In each of those 3 areas, Americans are far better off.

Wednesday, the benchmark stock market indexes finished at: DJIA -165.81 to 28513.94, NAS Comp -95.17 to 11768.66, S&P 500 -23.26 to 3488.67

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in light at 764-M/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major US stock market indexes is Bullis with a Very Bullish bias.

  • NAS Comp +31.2% YTD
  • S&P 500 +8.0% YTD
  • DJIA -0.1% YTD
  • Russell 2000 -2.8% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive the wkly Initial and Continuing Claims report, the Philadelphia Fed Index for October, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for October, Import and Export Prices for September, and possibly the Treasury Budget for September Thursday.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

  , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The Majority of Americans Feel Better Off than 4 Yrs Ago added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he it the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. The China Virus Will Not Shut Down the US Economy Again
  2. The Trump Team Handled Coronavirus Chaos Magnificently, Market Responded With Record Bull Run
  3. Big Tech Profits Driving S&P 500 Due North
  4. Today’s Stock Investors are Younger and More Diverse