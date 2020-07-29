“The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists”

A Yale medical doctor and professor of epidemiology penned a frustrated op-ed in Newsweek, wanting to know why “tens of thousands of patients with COVID-19 are dying unnecessarily.”

The solution, Dr. Harvey A. Risch says, already exists: Hydroxychloroquine works when it is given very early in the infection, “especially when given in combination with the antibiotics azithromycin or doxycycline and the nutritional supplement zinc.”

C-19 coronavirus deaths plummeted in northern Brazil when doctors began treating patients with azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine. In contrast, when Sweden banned use of hydroxychloroquine, deaths increased 4X, and remained so. Other examples abound.

At least 7 studies support this treatment, and it is very inexpensive. “So why aren’t health providers across the US using this highly-effective, cost-efficient medicine? Dr. Risch asks. “For the sake of high-risk patients, for the sake of our parents and grandparents, for the sake of the unemployed, for our economy and for our polity, especially those disproportionally affected, we must start treating immediately.”

Note: Dr. Risch is a professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health, he has authored over 300 peer-reviewed publications and currently hold senior positions on the editorial boards of several leading medical journals.

