The Key Benefits of Niacin

#niacin #vitaminB3 #benifits #COVID

“Niacin plays a vital role in over 400 enzymes, and 1 study suggests that a diet rich in niacin could protect your skin against ultraviolet (UV) radiation”— Paul Ebeling

Niacin plays an important role in photoprotection from the effect of UV radiation on DNA damage and oxidative stress and helps guard against the rising prevalence of skin cancer

Some research has also found long-term benefits from taking niacin that lower your risk of all-cause mortality

B vitamins help support your immune system. B3 is a precursor to NAD and may help prevent some of the worst COVID outcomes from cytokine and bradykinin storms

Seek to get your B3 from food; high dose supplements may trigger a niacin flush in which your skin will get red and tingle. Although it is irritating, it is harmless.

I like it, and have be taking niacin daily for over 40 yrs. Some find using a time release supplement, taking it with meals or drinking plenty of water can reduce the flushing effect.

Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively