The Key Benefits of Niacin

“Niacin plays a vital role in over 400 enzymes, and 1 study suggests that a diet rich in niacin could protect your skin against ultraviolet (UV) radiation”— Paul Ebeling
- Niacin plays an important role in photoprotection from the effect of UV radiation on DNA damage and oxidative stress and helps guard against the rising prevalence of skin cancer
- Some research has also found long-term benefits from taking niacin that lower your risk of all-cause mortality
- B vitamins help support your immune system. B3 is a precursor to NAD and may help prevent some of the worst COVID outcomes from cytokine and bradykinin storms
- Seek to get your B3 from food; high dose supplements may trigger a niacin flush in which your skin will get red and tingle. Although it is irritating, it is harmless.
I like it, and have be taking niacin daily for over 40 yrs. Some find using a time release supplement, taking it with meals or drinking plenty of water can reduce the flushing effect.
Eat healthy, Be healthy, Live lively
