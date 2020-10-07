The iPhone 12 Will Have An Impact On Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

$AAPL #Apple #iPhone #StockSplit #USA #Nasdaq #Stocks #Trading

Apple

Ticker: NASDAQ:AAPL

Price: $113.16

Apple Outlook

Apple hinted at new, faster networking capabilities in the invitation for the event, which read: “Hi, Speed.”

In years past, Apple has announced new iPhones in mid-September and started shipping them to customers before the end of the month. Financial analysts use the number of weeks that Apple has iPhones on sale to help model their predictions for the company’s financial results during the holiday shopping season in Western markets, typically Apple’s largest sales quarter.

This year, however, Apple executives had warned investors that new iPhones were not likely to ship until October. Apple held an event in September to introduce new Apple Watch and iPad models.

Analysts expect Apple to show a new version of the iPhone with 5G connectivity at the event. Analysts have also highlighted possible new AirPods over-ear wireless headphones and tags for finding lost items using wireless signals.

Apple shares have soared this year even as the coronavirus has crippled economies around the world, thanks in large part to booming sales of work-from-home items.

Even though Apple stock has fallen from a record high on Sept. 2, it remains near a $2 trillion stock market valuation.

Business Summary

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers and portable digital music players.

The Company sells a range of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

The Company’s segments include the Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The Americas segment includes both North and South America. The Europe segment includes European countries, India, the Middle East and Africa.

The Greater China segment includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and the Asian countries not included in the Company’s other operating segments.

Its products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple Watch, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, iPhone OS (iOS), OS X and watchOS operating systems, iCloud, Apple Pay and a range of accessory, service and support offerings.

Price Performance

Relative Valuation

Technical Indicators

Overall, the bias in prices is: Upwards.

The projected upper bound is: 124.12.

The projected lower bound is: 102.93.

The projected closing price is: 113.53.

Candlesticks

A black body occurred (because prices closed lower than they opened).

During the past 10 bars, there have been 5 white candles and 5 black candles. During the past 50 bars, there have been 28 white candles and 22 black candles for a net of 6 white candles.

Momentum Indicators

Momentum is a general term used to describe the speed at which prices move over a given time period. Generally, changes in momentum tend to lead to changes in prices. This expert shows the current values of four popular momentum indicators.

Stochastic Oscillator

One method of interpreting the Stochastic Oscillator is looking for overbought areas (above 80) and oversold areas (below 20). The Stochastic Oscillator is 36.4848. This is not an overbought or oversold reading. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The RSI shows overbought (above 70) and oversold (below 30) areas. The current value of the RSI is 48.75. This is not a topping or bottoming area. A buy or sell signal is generated when the RSI moves out of an overbought/oversold area. The last signal was a sell 22 period(s) ago.

Commodity Channel Index (CCI)

The CCI shows overbought (above 100) and oversold (below -100) areas. The current value of the CCI is 43. This is not a topping or bottoming area. The last signal was a sell 2 period(s) ago.

MACD

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence indicator (MACD) gives signals when it crosses its 9 period signal line. The last signal was a buy 5 period(s) ago.

Rex Takasugi – TD Profile

APPLE INC closed down -3.340 at 113.160. Volume was 100% below average (consolidating) and Bollinger Bands were 37% narrower than normal.

Open High Low Close Volume 115.700 116.120 112.250 113.160 152,825

Technical Outlook Short Term: Neutral Intermediate Term: Bearish Long Term: Bullish

Moving Averages: 10-period 50-period 200-period Close: 113.19 114.62 86.94 Volatility: 51 59 59 Volume: 121,608,064 181,014,928 169,058,592

Short-term traders should pay closer attention to buy/sell arrows while intermediate/long-term traders should place greater emphasis on the Bullish or Bearish trend reflected in the lower ribbon.

Summary

APPLE INC is currently 30.2% above its 200-period moving average and is in an downward trend. Volatility is extremely low when compared to the average volatility over the last 10 periods. There is a good possibility that there will be an increase in volatility along with sharp price fluctuations in the near future.

Our volume indicators reflect volume flowing into and out of AAPL.O at a relatively equal pace (neutral). Our trend forecasting oscillators are currently bearish on AAPL.O and have had this outlook for the last 17 periods.