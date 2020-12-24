The Hamptons, the Perfect Getaway This Winter

#Hamptons #Winter #luxury #sojourn

The Hamptons sees its biggest surge of visitors in the Summer months, but from Wineries to new al fresco dining options, the Hamptons in the Winter make for a perfect escape from NYC.

Traffic from Manhattan slows in the Winter, and there are many cold-weather things to do in the Hamptons, whether you are after a weekend culture, and wine, or are keen on family-friendly activities.

Below we have listed the best luxury Hampton hotels for wellness seekers, culture-filled outposts for a Wintery sojourn in Montauk, and of course, the best restaurants to dine-in and takeout, as follows:

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is open all year around and is the only Hamptons escape set right on the water. Of the 152 rooms, suites, and beach cottages, we’d recommend a beach cottage for a Winter weekend, so you can bundle up and enjoy the ocean views from your private deck, or sit by your fireplace. From the resort’s 2,000 ft of private beach lined with daybeds to the luxurious Seawater Spa debuting in Y 2021 after a reimagination from the designer of New York and Barcelona’s Aire Ancient Baths, Winter in Montauk has exceptional vibes at Gurney’s.

Shou Sugi Ban House

For the couple or group looking for the Top wellness retreat, take to the 13-room Shou Sugi Ban House, a Japanese-inspired spa in the Hamptons. Next to the Parrish Art Museum, this property infuses Japanese meditation principles into its design and healing spa treatments. The idyllic sanctuary on 3 acres in Watermill, NY specializes in customizing personalized wellness rituals to each guest.

The Reform Club

The Reform Club has a choose-your-own-adventure take on luxury accommodations. They have 7 suites in the main house; 3 1-bedroom cottages; and The 21 House, a 4-bedroom luxury farmhouse. A former low-Key inn, the property was revamped in Y 2009 and is the perfect getaway for those looking for a Winter retreat. With 2-sided fireplaces, and homey touches, like artwork from the owner’s private collection, the property feels simultaneously super-luxe and ultra comfortable. The concierge service will make sure you do not lift a finger while on the property. They will chauffeur you in 1 of their SUVs, stock your room with the gourmet groceries of your choice, and even deliver food from nearby restaurants which they will plate and serve to you on linens in your preferred private dining area.

The Maidstone Hotel

The Maidstone Hotel is quaint, with just 16 rooms and 3 cottages. But for those looking for a homey atmosphere in the colder months, it is a perfect fit. The hotel prides itself on their “Scandinavian Cozy” design concept. The building itself could pass for someone’s personal home, and the employees urge guests to treat the common areas like their own living room. The property is decorated in bright Josef Frank patterns, sheep hides, and an abundance of plants. Feel free to take on of the many coffee table books and curl up near a fireplaces.

Hamptons Wineries to Visit in the Winter

Bedell Cellars, North Fork

Bedell Cellars is a family owned North Fork winery that’s stood for 40 yrs—it was founded by Kip and Susan Bedell in Y 1980. Now 40 yrs later, they are known for their merlots, and if you like a warm Wintery single-varietal red, they also do a lovely cab franc and petit verdot. Bedell is open from 11a to 5p daily and seatings are 1st come, 1st served.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Sagaponack

Wine connoisseurs and novices alike will enjoy the experiences offered at Wölffer Estate, an American winery steeped in classic European traditions. Although renowned for their Summer rosé, the vineyard also offers an enticing collection of red wines, ideal for cooler months. Of all the things to do in the Hamptons on Saturday afternoon, relaxing at Wölffer is 1 of the most popular, but you can book a private cellar tasting for your group of 2 -6 people to enjoy a customized food and wine pairing.

Channing Daughters Winery, Bridgehampton

Blending wine and art, Channing Daughters in Bridgehampton sits on 28 acres of vines, including their Sculpture Garden Vineyard. With a plethora of white and red varietals, many aged in French, Slovenian, American, or Hungarian oak. For the vermouth drinkers or cocktail lovers, they even make a line of fortified wines. Enjoy a glass of wine on the patio or have a bottle delivered locally for free.

Where to Eat From the North Fork to Montauk in the Winter

Bungalows by the Sea, Gurney’s Resort Montauk

This Winter, Gurney’s is rolling out its new dining concept: Bungalows by the Sea. The al fresco dining offers private bungalow seating and fire pits from November 2020 through March 2021. The bungalows, for up to 6 people, must be booked in advance for $25 per adult, 100% t of that money goes to a local charity like East Hampton Meals on Wheels. The seasonal menu at Bungalows by the Sea will include elevated comfort food and exceptional craft cocktails

South Edison, Montauk

A favorite East End spots, South Edison is seating at limited capacity and open for takeout. The menu features inventive takes on local seafood, seasonal favorites and Wagyu steak tartare and succulent crispy duck, if you are not up for seafood.

Dopo La Spiaggia, Sag Harbor and East Hampton

Dopo La Spiaggia is another example of how the East End of Long Island is becoming more and more like the Upper East Side. Maurizio Marfoglia, is a co-owner of a favorite trattoria on Bay Street in Sag Harbor. There is a charming outdoor garden in Spring/Summer, but when the Hamptons cool off, the cozy rooms inside this intimate happening place is just fine. Choose from their East Hampton or Sag Harbor locations. The Dopo La Spiaggia team has also recently opened Argento South, a charming restaurant and cocktail bar in Southampton for a more relaxed, though chic dining experience.

Nick + Toni’s, East Hampton

If you have dreamed of hobnobbing with the celebrity crowd at Nick + Toni’s, but have never been able to score a reservation, Winter is the time to do it. The East Hampton eatery is staged to resemble a rustic farmhouse, offers a Mediterranean menu with ingredients from local farmers and fishermen. Visitors can get a table in the off-season even with limited-capacity seating.

Things to Do in the Hamptons With Your Whole Family

Buckskill Winter Club

For serious ice skaters, Buckskill Winter Club offers the only outdoor, NHL regulation-sized ice rink in the Hamptons. But you do not need to be a pro to skate there. Visitors of all ages can enjoy the rink, as it offers everything from public skating to private lessons, figure skating to hockey classes, and junior and adult hockey leagues for regulars.

Gingerbread University

If you are traveling to the Hamptons with children around the Christmas/New Year holidays, a visit to Gingerbread University is a must. You can now pick up a do-it-yourself gingerbread or cookie kit for your family to enjoy. The gingerbread kits include sturdy gingerbread items to decorate, and icing and candy with which to adorn your gingerbread. While you cannot decorate on the premises with the ginger elves at the moment, you can take the architectural sugar house back to your rental home or hotel suite.

Montauk Lighthouse, pictured above

It is the oldest lighthouse in New York state overlooking Turtle Cove. Constructed in Y 1796, Montauk Lighthouse was designated a National Historic Landmark by the Secretary of the Interior in Y 2012. The “keepers” of the lighthouse were members of the US Lighthouse Service and the US Coast Guard, until the lighthouse was automated in Y 1987.

Culture-Filled Things to Do in the Hamptons All Year Around

Parrish Art Museum

The East End may not seem like a mecca for art, but the Parrish Art Museum has 12,000 sqf of exhibition space and more than 3,000 paintings, sculptures, and multi-media holdings. And it’s all set on 14 acres of sprawling Long Island meadow. Visitors must reserve tickets in advance to visit the galleries.

Widow’s Hole Oyster Farm

Shellfish aficionados know that when it comes to eating oysters, colder months are your best bet. Visitors to the village of Greenpoint, located on the North Fork can get a tour of Widow’s Hole Oyster Farm to see how the oysters are grown, visit the nursery, and learn how to shuck oysters. Most importantly, you get to sample them after touring the oyster farm, which sources shellfish for some of the best seafood restaurants in Manhattan.

Have a healthy Happy Christmas week, Keep the Faith!