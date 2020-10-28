The Great Reset is a New Social Contract That Does Away with Elected Democratic Leadership

#GreatReset #technocracy #transhumanist #virus #Democrat #GreatGreenDeal #PresidentTrump #GOP

“The Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution are rebranded terms for technocracy and the old “New World Order” mixed with the transhumanist movement, resilient leadership is needed to halt it.”– Paul Ebeling

The Great Reset is a new “social contract” that ties you to it through an electronic ID linked to your bank account and health records, and a “social credit” ID that will dictate every facet of your life

While the COVID-19 chaos is being used as a justification for the Great Reset movement, the agenda has nothing to do with health and everything to do with a long-term plan to monitor and control the world through digital surveillance and artificial intelligence

Technocracy is an economic system of resource allocation that revolves around technology, in particular artificial intelligence, digital surveillance and Big Data collection, and the digitization of industry and government, which in turn allows for the automation of social engineering and social rule, thereby doing away with the need for democratically elected leadership

The real plan is to usher in a tech-driven dystopia free of democratic controls, they speak of this plan as a way to bring The People back into harmony with nature.

The Big Qs: But what do the terms “Great Reset,” “Fourth Industrial Revolution” and “Build Back Better” actually mean, and what do they refer to?

The Big As: In the 16 October 2020, Corbett Report below, journalist James Corbett breaks down the new social contract planned for the world, otherwise known as “the great reset” as set out by the World Economic Forum.

You must understand that technocracy is a technological society run through social engineering, and Big Tech censorship, that we see happening now via Twitter and Facebook, is part of this.

In other words, the medical tyranny and censorship of anti-groupthink that has emerged during this China Act of War Virus chaos are a Key element of the Great Reset, and if you think it is bad now, wait until the whole system is brought fully online.

Just the notion of dissent will become a thing of the past, because your life your health, educational and work opportunities, your finances and your very identity will be so mixed with the automated technological infrastructure that any attempt to break free will result in you being locked out or banished from the system, leaving you with no ability to learn, work, travel or purchase anything, essentially comply or die.

Far-fetched? No, if take the time to learn and follow the technocratic plan to its end, that is what we end up with.

The warning signs are all around us, if we are willing to see them for what they are. The only Big Question now is whether enough people are willing to resist it to make a difference.

The Democratic platform is a techno-fascist recipe without public debate or skeptic inquiry, that if its candidate Joe Biden is elected will soon be integrated into the US agenda and that of the G-20 and the EU, chock full of dangerous Marxist leaders, with the label The Great Green Deal.

President Trump is the leader of the resistance in America, the DOJ has filed a massive antitrust suit against Big Tech and Congress has called the Reset Tech Boys to Front Street.

A GOP Victory across the board on 3 November sets this anti-People movement way, way back.

