The Fed's Policy Statement Indicated it Will Move to Stimulate the Economy

The Fed’s Policy Statement Indicated it Will Move to Stimulate the Economy

The Fed used its policy statement to begin to pivot from stabilizing financial markets to stimulating the economy, saying that it would keep its current government bond-buying at least at the current pace of $120-B per month, in part to ensure “accommodative” financial conditions in the future

Chairman Powell said the Fed “is both confident and committed and determined” to modestly overshooting 2% inflation.

Wednesday, the major US stock market indexes finished at: DJIA +36.78 at 28022.38, NAS Comp -139.85 to 11050.48, S&P 500 -15.71 to 3385.49

Volume: Trade on the NYSE came in at 1.1-B/shares exchanged

HeffX-LTN’s overall technical outlook for the major stock market indexes is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias

  • NAS Comp +23.2% YTD
  • S&P 500 +4.8% YTD
  • DJIA -1.8% YTD
  • Russell 2000 -7.0% YTD

Looking Ahead: Investors will receive weekly Initial and Continuing claims, Housing Starts and Building Permits for August, and the Philadelphia Fed Index for September Thursday

